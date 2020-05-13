Home Local News Banking for marijuana companies included in the coronavirus stimulus law of the...

Banking for marijuana companies included in the coronavirus stimulus law of the HEROES Law

Matilda Coleman
Proponents of the cannabis industry on Tuesday applauded Democrats in the House of Representatives after a new $ 3 trillion federal stimulus bill includes provisions to allow marijuana companies access to banking.

Introduced by Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, the Omnibus Health Solutions and Economic Recovery Emergency Solutions Act (HEROES) includes far-reaching goals to address the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, from offering financial assistance to governments state and local to forgive student loan debt.

Enveloped in the massive 1,815-page bill, it is an initiative led by Colorado Democratic Representative Ed Perlmutter, known as the Safety and Equity Banking Act (SAFE), which would allow legal cannabis companies to take advantage of services traditional banking.

Proponents of the bill, which passed the House by itself last September, say it promotes public safety by offering the marijuana industry an alternative to trading in cash, a factor experts say is motivating an increasing number of robberies in dispensaries and crops. The Safe Banking Law has been reviewed by the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs since last year.

"Our industry employs hundreds of thousands of Americans and has been considered,quot; essential "in most states. It is vital that essential cannabis workers are not exposed to unnecessary health risks due to outdated federal banking regulations." Aaron Smith, executive director of the National Association of the Cannabis Industry, said in a statement. "On behalf of the legal cannabis industry, we commend the leadership of Congress for prioritizing public health and safety by including sound cannabis banking policy in this legislation."

The Safe Banking Law, however, has received a good amount of pushback. On Tuesday, Kevin Sabet, president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, disagreed with his listing, saying he would allow cartels and criminal unions to access the U.S. financial system. Marijuana should also be ruled out because the industry was not forced to suspend operations, he said.

“Numerous industries have been forced to close entirely and have made great sacrifices to meet closings and limitations in their business operations. The marijuana industry has been a painfully obvious exception to this, "Sabet said in a statement. "The idea of ​​including this industry in the aid package doesn't make sense."

