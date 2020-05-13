Baby & # 39; s Future Mama will seek retroactive child support in the Wake of DNA Match

WENN / Instagram

Eliza Seraphin has been struggling to prove the paternity of her one-year-old daughter Reign since the summer of 2019, and the results of a DNA test have tested positive.

Rapper Future He faces a new court battle over child support payments after a DNA test showed he is the father of another girl.

Eliza Seraphin has been struggling to prove the paternity of her one-year-old daughter Reign since last summer, when she filed court documents in Broward County, Florida, naming Future as her baby.

The hit maker of "Jumpman", real name Nayvadius Wilburn, admitted that they had been in a sexual relationship for some time, but repeatedly refused to respond to claims that he was the boy's father, instead demanding that his ex lover was slapped with a gag order, while also suing. she for defamation and invasion of privacy after she talked about her sex life in the press.

Eliza, also known as Eliza Reign, has successfully won her request for a DNA test and the results have been positive.

Your attorney, Brandon Rotbart, confirmed to OnSite! outlet, "The court found that Mr. Wilburn is the child's biological and legal father."

Eliza now plans to seek retroactive child support for her daughter, as well as attorney's fees.

However, Future continues to ignore the allegations, taking to Twitter posts like "Keep Pushing," after facing a backlash online for sending Mother's Day tweets on Sunday, May 10, to six of her mom babies, including the singer. Ciara, leaving aside Eliza and another woman who is also using the legal system so that the hip-hop star is officially recognized as the father of her son.