At least 70 dead in Mexico from drinking contaminated alcohol

MEXICO CITY – At least 70 people have died across Mexico since the end of April after drinking contaminated alcohol, including at least 20 residents of a poor mountain town in the central state of Puebla who consumed cheap and popular illegal alcohol.
Mexican authorities said the wave of deaths, which occurs as the nation struggles to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, could be related to the imposition of dry laws and other measures aimed at fighting the spread of the virus.
As the outbreak has worsened in Mexico, some state and local governments have banned the sale of alcohol to discourage people from gathering in groups or throwing parties, activities that could further spread the virus.
Additionally, the federal government has declared breweries as non-essential businesses, forcing them to shut down and causing a widespread beer shortage.
According to the authorities, these restrictions may have led more people than usual to buy alcohol on the black market.
"It is possible to begin to speculate that with a lower supply of regulated alcohol, there is a greater supply of unregulated alcohol," said Gady Zabicky Sirot, director of the National Commission against Addictions in Mexico.
The country has a robust illegal trade in alcoholic beverages that has been illegally adulterated or produced under unregulated conditions, and people in Mexico occasionally become ill, and some die, from drinking contaminated alcohol.
"This is something that happens more or less periodically," Zabicky said.
The US Department of State. USA It warns travelers to Mexico to be alert to the possibility of inadvertently consuming illegal alcohol. "There have been reports of people getting sick or passing out after consuming unregulated alcohol." the notice says.
But the increase in alcohol-related deaths in the past two weeks is unusually high.
One of the most affected places has been the mountain town Chiconcuautla in the state of Puebla. For weeks, the city kept the coronavirus at bay, with no confirmed cases among its residents, many of whom work in the surrounding fields growing coffee, chili peppers and tomatoes.
But a deadly scourge of another kind came this week. Since Monday, 20 people, out of a population of about 12,000, have died after drinking an illegal alcohol known as "refining." officials said.
The most recent death occurred on Wednesday, said Eduardo Soto Velázquez, private secretary to the city mayor. All victims are believed to have consumed the contaminated alcohol on Sunday, which was Mother's Day in Mexico.
Refining has been around for years, Soto said, and is especially popular because it's so cheap, costing 40 to 60 cents a pint.
"We have never had this problem," he added. "This has been a great blow to the city."
A state order prohibiting the sale of alcohol in stores and other businesses has been in effect since mid-April, and authorities in Chiconcuautla issued a petition Tuesday to residents to avoid intoxicants due to poisonings.
"We call on the population to avoid the sale and / or consumption of alcoholic beverages in the face of this unfortunate situation," authorities said in a statement published on social media.
The deaths were among at least 35 deaths reported this week in Puebla and the adjacent Morelos state that were related to the consumption of contaminated alcohol, according to authorities.
At least 28 people died in the western state of Jalisco after drinking a cane alcohol known as "El Chorrito," officials there said. Federal regulators said the product was contaminated with methanol, also known as wood alcohol.
Seven other people have died in recent days in the Yucatan state, in the Gulf of Mexico, after consuming adulterated alcohol, according to local media.