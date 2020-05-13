Astronomers see the tantalizing "Super-Earth,quot; in a nearby star system – BGR

A Super Earth was seen near the galactic center, and appears to be in the habitable zone of its star.

The planet is larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune, and its star is only 10% more massive than our own Sun.

If humanity ever manages to get off this planet in numbers large enough to sustain a civilization elsewhere, we will obviously want to find a world that is similar to Earth. Astronomers have already uncovered a number of potential candidates that offer little hope of becoming our "Earth 2," and researchers at Canterbury University in New Zealand simply added another to the list.

It is an exoplanet called Kepler-62f, and is a member of an exclusive group of "Super-Earths,quot; residing within the habitable zones of their respective stars. However, in the case of Kepler-62f, there are several questions to be answered before we can declare it suitable for life.

First, the good. Kepler-62f is believed to be a rocky planet like ours, although it is likely to be larger than Earth and smaller than Neptune. It is within the habitable zone of its main accommodation, where temperatures would allow liquid water to exist on its surface, but it orbits at a much slower speed than Earth. In fact, a year on Kepler-62f lasts more than 600 days.

The star at the center of the planet's system is small, even compared to our own undersized star. It has only 10% of the mass of our Sun, which helps explain Kepler-62f's slower orbit. This all sounds pretty good if we are imagining the existence of life on Kepler-62f, but it is still too early to celebrate.

We still have no idea of ​​the condition of the planet's atmosphere (if it has one) or the characteristics of its surface. It could be a dry, burned shell, or it could be covered with water. We just don't know.

As the researchers describe in their article published in The Astrophysical Journal, the discovery of Kepler-62f was made possible by the magic of a technique called gravitational microlensing.

"The combined gravity of the planet and its host star caused the light from a more distant background star to be magnified in a particular way. We use telescopes around the world to measure the effect of light bending, "explains Dr. Herrera Martin, lead author of the article.

"To get an idea of ​​the rarity of detection, the time it took to observe the increase due to the host star was approximately five days, while the planet was detected only during a small distortion of five hours. After confirming that this was actually caused by a different "body,quot; than the star, and not by instrumental error, we proceeded to obtain the characteristics of the star-planet system. "

Image Source: NASA / ESA