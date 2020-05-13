Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari spills the beans on her next project

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is a filmmaker who has gained a large following thanks to her impressive work in films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Nil Battey Sannata. Her latest release, Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, and Neena Gupta, also caught the attention of movie lovers when we saw the return of a mother in the Kabaddi camp.

During an interview with a prominent newspaper, the filmmaker discussed what he had been doing during the confinement and made some interesting revelations. She said: “The first week was the most difficult. When they suddenly tell you to stay home for an indefinite period, you scatter a bit because, all along, you've been thinking about the things you would do if there were time, and now there is plenty of time. In time, you calm down. "

Ashwiny also revealed that he is working on the script for the biopic NR Narayana and Sudha Murthy. She said: "It is a life story. They were the last people I met before closing, they spent five days in Bangalore with them. That has only made me a better person. Their photo (Sudha Murthy) is the wallpaper of my on the phone. She is so sure of who she is and yet eager to learn. She is like a girl and lives her life as such. "

Well, we're already looking forward to seeing Ashwiny return to the big screen with this one.