As outbreaks continue, Texas begins "expanded,quot; coronavirus testing in state jails – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – With more than 43,000 inmates currently on remand, Texas announced that widespread COVID-19 testing will begin in state prisons.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) announced that tens of thousands of COVID-19 tests are on their way to state jails, where inmates have tested positive at a dramatically higher rate than the rest of the state.

The tests are designed to self-administer and a dozen "strike teams,quot; are undergoing training this week, agency spokesman Jeremy Desel said. It was the second announcement of widespread testing in Texas in as many days: Abbott ordered coronavirus testing on Monday for every nursing home resident and staff member in the state.

In addition to 652 TDCJ employees, more than 1,700 state prison inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 30 people have died, according to the agency. The sick include 10 inmates at the Package Unit near Houston, where sanitary and health conditions are the subject of a federal class action lawsuit.

Texas has more than 41,000 cases and at least 1,100 virus-related deaths. The actual numbers are likely to be higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest that people can become infected and not feel sick.

