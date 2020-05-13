As coronavirus cases increase, the 100s line up as some Oklahoma casinos reopen – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Just a few miles from the University of Oklahoma at Norman, hundreds of people lined up on Tuesday waiting to enter a casino that has been allowed to reopen with social distancing restrictions and sanitation safeguards to protect against the resurgence of the coronavirus .

"It was time for everyone to go back to work, we were ready to go back to work," said Sam Caruso, general manager of Thunderbird Casino. “It just seemed like the right time to do it. We decided to do what we call a smooth opening without much fanfare. "

The reopened casino in Norman limited the number of customers to 200-225, while a sister facility in Shawnee allowed about 100 in, both about one-third of the capacity, Caruso said. There are no open board games, he said.

Those inside should wear masks and stay 6 feet from each other, although couples can sit together, he said.

“All the guests who have come to the facilities have been very grateful. They understand and when we tell them to put on a mask, they put on the mask, ”said Caruso.

Several other tribal casinos in the state remain closed. Chickasaw Nation's Governor Bill Anoatubby said the tribe's casinos will remain closed at least until Friday, including the WinStar World Casino across the Texas state line which is expected to remain closed until 29 of May.

"Health professionals report that recent measures enacted to help mitigate the spread of the virus are beginning to work due to widespread participation," Anoatubby said in a statement.

The Cherokee, Choctaw and Muscogee (Creek) national casinos also remain closed.

"Local health benchmarks do not suggest that now is the time to reopen … the Muscogee (Creek) Nation casinos," chief director David Hill said in a statement.

Of approximately 130 tribal casinos across the state, five have reopened on a limited basis, according to the director of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, Sheila Morago. Nationwide, some 500 Native American casinos have closed.

The state Department of Health reported more than 4,700 confirmed cases of the virus and at least 278 deaths Tuesday, an increase of at least 4,613 cases and 274 deaths reported Monday.

