Arnold Schwarzenegger recovers his character & # 39; predator & # 39; for & # 39; Hunting Grounds & # 39;

The former California governor confirmed his return as a Vietnam veteran, Major Alan & # 39; Dutch & # 39; Schaefer in a new video game & # 39; Predator: Hunting Grounds & # 39 ;.

Arnold schwarzenegger has resumed its "Predatorrole for a new video game, 33 years after starring in the sci-fi action epic.

The actor played Army Special Operations and Vietnam Veteran Major Alan & # 39; Dutch & # 39; Schaefer, in the 1987 movie and has now been called upon to express the character once again for the first-person shooter game. "Predator: Hunting grounds"

"It was really fantastic to return to this role," shares Schwarzenegger on Twitter.

"I had a lot of fun working on this and I hope you enjoy playing Dutch as much as I enjoyed expressing it."

Schwarzenegger will be featured in an upcoming free update for PC and PlayStation 4, which will be released on May 26, 2020, while players will also have the opportunity to play as Dutch in the future, paid content.