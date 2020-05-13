Armie Hammer is a full quarantine mood with a shaved head, beer, and caftan

Armie hammer he is living his best life.
On Tuesday Call me by your name Star unveiled a new look of social distancing on Instagram and gave fans a hilarious update on how it's been. Sporting a shaved head and a bold mustache, Hammer can be seen rocking a kaftan while serving an unusual breakfast.
"28 Tine Day 1328:" he wrote. "I broke a beer, put on a Kaftan and fried some macaroni and cheese balls at 9:30 in the morning. What are you going to do about it?"
As fans will remember, Hammer underwent a surprising hair transformation last month. After being creative with your clippers, The social network Star gave himself a mohawk and shaved his beard off his handlebar mustache. "Kill the Game," she wrote on Instagram as she showed off her creation in a selfie mirror. It's also worth mentioning that she sported a fringed crop top and what appeared to be swimsuit shorts.
According to Hammer, he's always been a fan of eccentric hairstyles. In 2018, she shared a fun image of her younger self from the 2000s with bold blue hair.
"#tbt when I thought it would be great to dye my hair blue …" she captioned the photo, adding: "OMG, why didn't anyone tell me it was a bad idea? Thanks mom (@druhammer) for putting up with me. And by the way, the early 2000s, when it came to fashion, they were tough. #Dodgerblue. "
I like The Lone Ranger star, several celebrities have changed their appearance while practicing social distancing. Following Hammer's childhood example, Hilary Duff She abandoned her signature blonde locks and dyed her hair a similar shade of blue.
Dua Lipa recruited her boyfriend Anwar Hadid to help her carry out her new ‘do, which involved coloring her discolored blonde hair light pink. Shortly after sharing the shiny look with fans, she opted for a darker red shade.
Chris Pratt He also received help from his partner Katherine Schwarzenegger. Last week, she received a "damn good,quot; haircut from the expectant mother, which she proudly showed on Instagram. Unlike Hammer, the couple didn't go crazy with nail clippers.
