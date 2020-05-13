Armie Hammer is a full quarantine mood with a shaved head, beer, and caftan

Armie hammer he is living his best life.

On Tuesday Call me by your name Star unveiled a new look of social distancing on Instagram and gave fans a hilarious update on how it's been. Sporting a shaved head and a bold mustache, Hammer can be seen rocking a kaftan while serving an unusual breakfast.

"28 Tine Day 1328:" he wrote. "I broke a beer, put on a Kaftan and fried some macaroni and cheese balls at 9:30 in the morning. What are you going to do about it?"

As fans will remember, Hammer underwent a surprising hair transformation last month. After being creative with your clippers, The social network Star gave himself a mohawk and shaved his beard off his handlebar mustache. "Kill the Game," she wrote on Instagram as she showed off her creation in a selfie mirror. It's also worth mentioning that she sported a fringed crop top and what appeared to be swimsuit shorts.