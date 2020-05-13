Armando Galarraga is right: MLB should officially recognize his & # 39; perfect & # 39; game from 2010

This is not difficult. There is no can of worms and there is no slippery slope. Sometimes a solution is obvious, and this is one of those times: It's time for MLB to rectify a decade-long mistake and give Armando Galarraga the proper credit for his perfect game in 2010.

Of course, the official record shows that Galarraga did not launch a perfect game that June 2 against the Indians. He retired 26 consecutive batters, then allowed a "hit,quot; on Jason Donald of the Indians when referee Jim Joyce made a rather obvious call at first base and ruled that Donald was safe. Replays clearly showed he was out, but there was no repeat check at the time. So the call was kept and Galarraga retired the next hitter to settle for a one-hit hit.

You know the rest of the story: Joyce emotionally admitted that she made the call, Galarraga handled the whole thing with class, and despite pleas for then-commissioner Bud Selig to revoke the call, baseball finally decided to let him go because "the human element "has always been an integral part of baseball.

But now Galaragga wants that to change, and Joyce agrees. Let's do it.

With a decade of hindsight, and with the replay review now commonplace in baseball, it would be appropriate for the MLB to correct the error and officially award Galarraga his perfect game. If the game had been played sometime since 2014, when MLB instituted an expanded replay review, this wouldn't even be up for debate. The call would have been corrected in the field at that time and Galarraga would have celebrated it with his teammates. There is little reason for this fix to be a problem even now.

The usual argument is that it sets a bad precedent, opening baseball's history to all kinds of reviews and changes to reverse other bad calls. But this is not the case, especially given the circumstances of the work. We know with absolute certainty that the outcome of the game would not have changed. The failed call occurred in what would have been the final play. There are no unknowns after that, nor what if or what happens. A correct decision means the game is over and Galarraga has the 24th perfect game in baseball history. End of story.

This is not Game 6 of the 1985 World Series, when referee Don Denkinger's call to the ninth inning at first base led to a Royals rally and, perhaps, cost the Cardinals a championship. In that case, the failed call occurred with the leadoff hitter in the inning. There is no way of knowing how the rest of the entry would have been displayed if the correct call had been made. Perhaps the Cardinals, who led the series 3-2 at the time, are waiting to win the game 1-0. Perhaps the Royals will find a different way to get together. We will never know.

We know this with Galarraga.

Some will say that one of the reasons they like sports is because they are not perfect and sometimes unfair. That heartbreak can be a strange type of beauty in human experience. Another counterpoint to my argument is that Galarraga's imperfect game was his own kind of special. If it weren't for the failed call, most people would have forgotten. In other words, the failed call gave Galarraga essentially the same notoriety as a pitcher who was actually credited with a perfect game, maybe even more.

But think of it this way: Reaching the highest level of a sport is quite difficult. Being successful there is another level of difficulty. Historical achievements in that setting are rare. That is why there have only been 24 perfect games in MLB history. None of them belongs to Armando Galarraga. But he definitely pitched one, just not in the official eyes of baseball.

It is time for MLB to fix this bug. Galarraga earned a legitimate place in history. Baseball should let him have it.