Arlington Police search for suspect in fatal blow and escape – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department is investigating a fatal blow that killed a man in his 30s on Monday morning.

Officers found the victim at 2:28 a.m. lying on the road in the 1200 block of Darlene Lane. Due to his injuries, investigators said he may have been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

He was taken to a local hospital and later declared dead.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact accident investigator Cody Townes at (817) 459-8603.

Forecasters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.