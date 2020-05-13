Arkansas star "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,quot; arrested for allegedly using a small business loan to finance her lifestyle during a pandemic

Chile's "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,quot; star Arkansas Mo is behind bars after he allegedly defrauded a loan program aimed at helping small businesses and allegedly used the funds to keep up appearances in Georgia.

Arkansas Mo, who is also a former Karlie Redd, made his initial appearance Wednesday afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Justin S. Anand, according to a Justice Department news release. He was arrested on federal bank fraud charges stemming from a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan that he said was for his trucking business, according to officials.

"The defendant allegedly stole money intended to help affected employees and businesses during these difficult times, and instead used the money to finance their lavish purchases of jewelry and other personal items," said Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department Criminal Division. "The department will remain steadfast in our efforts to eradicate and prosecute fraud against the Paycheck Protection Program."

Authorities say Arkansas Mo allegedly took advantage of the PPP's emergency loan provisions that were intended to help employees and small businesses affected by the Coronavirus.

"We will investigate and collect from anyone who improperly diverts these critical funds for their own personal gain," said US Attorney Byung J. "BJay,quot; Pak of the Northern District of Georgia.

Authorities said Mo was "atrociously seeking,quot; the personal benefit of the program, which is intended to help American workers during this difficult time.

According to the charges and other information filed in court, Mo is the sole owner of a Georgia corporation called Flame Trucking. On April 15, Mo signed and submitted to United Community Bank (UCB) a PPP loan application on behalf of Flame Trucking stating that the business had 107 employees and an average monthly payroll of $ 1,490,200.

By applying for a loan in the amount of $ 3,725,500, Mo certified that the proceeds of the loan would be used to "retain workers and maintain payroll or make mortgage interest payments, lease payments, and utilities, as specified in the Rule of the Payment Check Protection Program ".

UCB finally financed the loan for $ 2,045,800. Within days of receiving the funds, Mo allegedly used more than $ 1.5 million of the PPP loan funds to buy $ 85,000 in jewelry, including a Rolex presidential watch, a diamond bracelet, a 5.73-carat diamond ring for himself and pay $ 40,000 in child support. I owed him

"Such payments are not an authorized use of PPP funds under the CARES Act," said the press release.

On May 6, Mo was interviewed by federal agents and admitted that he submitted a PPP loan application on behalf of Flame Trucking. Mo claimed that he used all the proceeds from the PPP loan to pay the payroll and other business expenses incurred by Flame Trucking, and denied using any of the proceeds from the PPP loan to pay off his personal debts and expenses.

But on May 11, officers searched Mo's residence in Dacula, Georgia, and confiscated approximately $ 80,000 in cash, including $ 9,400 Mo had in his pockets and the jewelry he bought with PPP funds., and discovered a 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith, which still had a temporary dealer tag, according to authorities.

Agents also executed garnishment orders for three bank accounts that Mo owned or controlled and confiscated approximately $ 503,000 in PPP funds.

"At a time when small businesses are struggling to survive, we cannot tolerate anyone driven by personal greed, who mismanages federal emergency assistance to keep businesses afloat," said Special Agent-in-Charge Chris Hacker. from the FBI Field Office in Atlanta. "The FBI and our federal partners remain vigilant during this coronavirus pandemic to ensure that funds provided by programs like PPP are used as intended."

The investigation is ongoing.

