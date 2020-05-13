Arkansas plans to close Travis McCready concert Friday

%MINIFYHTMLb1dedd84c61cb55f5763cdf8794a330215%

Image: via Getty Image: via Getty

%MINIFYHTMLb1dedd84c61cb55f5763cdf8794a330216%

The news came out earlier this week about a "socially distant" concert by Travis McCready planned for this week in Fort Smith, Arkansas, which he mocked state capacity laws despite reduced ticket sales and mandatory use of masks. That concert seemed like a bad idea: no one should risk their lives See Travis McCready, and it looks like the state health department will close it.

According to ABC News, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that the health department will issue a cease and desist from hosting TempleLive, which plans to host the show. The state plans to reopen the indoor concert halls on May 18, provided they keep the capacity below 50 people. McCready's concert is scheduled for May 15. and it is expected to house 229 people (in a place with capacity for 1,100, but still).

Hutchinson told reporters:

It is out of time. Can you imagine what reaction we would have had in Arkansas if we set the date for May 11 to open restaurants, but many of them decided to do it on May 5? You cannot arbitrarily determine when the restrictions are lifted. That is something that is done based on a public health requirement.

So (Probably) bad news for people who expect to see Travis McCready live, although (probably) good news for people who planned to see Travis McCready live and can avoid hiring covid-19. Not that there isn't a concert plan at some point in the future. If we expect social distancing to last more than a year, but given that most states are reopening too quickly, and that Arkansas cases are still on the rise, this is not all.