Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s platinum blonde hair divides the single nation

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Does the last makeover get your final rose?
Weeks later The Bachelor star and wife Lauren Burnham Unveiling her pastel hair, Arie is giving the platinum blonde a shot. On Wednesday night, he took Instagram with a snapshot of the makeover.
"It's a vibe," Arie wrote in the post.
The night before, according to Instagram stories from the reality TV personality, Lauren was working hard to perfect the tone, which unfortunately turned out a little more orange than she intended. "Tomorrow I will dye dark," she told her husband in a video. "Sorry."
But thanks to a little toner, Arie was able to achieve the freezing atmosphere! However, as with any transformation, Arie fans were divided.
"The original color is much better," wrote an Instagram commenter. "You are a good sport letting your wife cut and dye your hair. You are a brave man."
Another added, "Why does everyone hate him? I love it," as another told Arie, 38, who now appears to be "over 20 years old." Others admitted to missing out on their usual salt and pepper-inspired look, but all agreed that Arie is practically unrecognizable as a blonde.
