Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s platinum blonde hair divides the single nation

Make Arie Luyendyk Jr. Does the last makeover get your final rose?

Weeks later The Bachelor star and wife Lauren Burnham Unveiling her pastel hair, Arie is giving the platinum blonde a shot. On Wednesday night, he took Instagram with a snapshot of the makeover.

"It's a vibe," Arie wrote in the post.

The night before, according to Instagram stories from the reality TV personality, Lauren was working hard to perfect the tone, which unfortunately turned out a little more orange than she intended. "Tomorrow I will dye dark," she told her husband in a video. "Sorry."

But thanks to a little toner, Arie was able to achieve the freezing atmosphere! However, as with any transformation, Arie fans were divided.