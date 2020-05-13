Ariana Grande raves about her late Mac Miller music: it was a "beautiful gift,quot; for the word

Ariana Grande only had wonderful things to say about her late ex, Mac Miller. The superstar praised the rapper and his music, claiming it was a "beautiful gift,quot; for everyone, during a new Apple Music interview.

According to Ari, there was nothing more important to the rapper than his music.

She shared: ‘I think nothing mattered more to her than the music. And he was the kind of person who woke up and had just arrived at the next studio. Nothing was more important. Talk about just losing track of time and forgetting to eat, remember to take care of yourself and be a person. "

He then spoke about the way Miller managed to touch the world during the same interview.

It turns out, ‘He was a person who gave every second of his thoughts, time and life to music. And I think that is so evident in what it has left us and in the number of different bodies of work, from Blue Slide Park to Kids, through the Divine Feminine, swimming, circles and everything in between. Especially Larry Lovestein, a big fan and also Faces, all of that. "

Then, the words that followed were even more beautiful and moving, Ariana listened to Mac's music in a really special and memorable way: & # 39; It has to be, it is such a beautiful gift that it touched the world, and I think I what he wants most is for us to appreciate it and not forget it.

Ari also discussed her choice to stop doing interviews for a while, explaining that every time interviewers tried to twist her words or ask for something controversial for the clickbait, she would always defend herself.

As a result, many people would assume that she was a "diva,quot;.

The artist mentioned that there is definitely a double gender standard, since when men do the same, they are accused of being "brilliant,quot;, but the same cannot be said of women.

However, Ariana mentioned that she really hopes that can change soon.



