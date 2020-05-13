Ariana Grande defends herself against "Diva's,quot; accusation

When it comes to the double standard of being called a "diva,quot; Ariana Grande is fighting

In a new interview with Zane Lowe At Apple Music, the 26-year-old Grammy winner addressed being called a "diva,quot; and questioned why men are treated differently for the same behavior.

"I stopped doing interviews for a long time because I felt like every time I was in a position where someone was trying to say something to click or twist my words or blah blah blah, he defended me. And then people would be like , 'Oh, she's a diva'. And I said, 'This doesn't make any sense', "he said. "If I have an artistic opinion or if I'm directing something, or if I have something to say regarding a choice being made with my career or something, blah, blah, blah, it was always manipulated and turned into this thing in the past negative, while I don't see that with men. "

The star explained: "It is like when men express their opinions or defend themselves or are directing something and taking notes on something, they are & # 39; brilliant & # 39; and they are & # 39; geniuses & # 39; … and, however, it is not the same with women, which I hope we can work to fix. "