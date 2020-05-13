Ariana Grande crowned queen tattooed by Demi Lovato on Instagram

Instagram is on Ariana Grande& # 39; sink.
On Tuesday, the "Break Free,quot; singer's tattoo collection received praise from her friends after she posted a series of selfies. In them, Grande can be seen lounging in a crop top on her bed and showing the camera a big smile. The photos showed the intricate tattoos on his hand, finger, and ribs, including the impressive butterfly ink on his left shoulder, earning him the nickname "Queen Tattooed,quot; by his fellow musician friend. Demi lovato.
"We are a tattooed queen," said the singer of "I Love Me,quot; in the photo, followed by Tinashe, who wrote: "Love the tats sis,quot;.
Over the years, Grande has expanded her ink collection on several occasions and loves to use tattoos as a means to commemorate special events in her life. After releasing her single "7 Rings," she got a small tattoo on her hand to celebrate. She also got tattoos in honor of her ex Pete davidsonduring his dizzying romance, including his "always,quot; ink now living inside the leaf tattoo on his rib cage that you can see in his recent post.
The "Into You,quot; singer and Lovato recently teamed up for the music video for Grande and Justin Bieber's social distancing duo "Stuck with U," where the Disney student made a special cameo with her boyfriend. Max Ehrich.
On social media after the video's debut, Lovato shared a video of her and her new boyfriend kissing and wrote, "Happy to be a part of something so special right now. How really REALLY happy if you can't say … # stuck "
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy
Before confirming that they were a couple, a source close to Lovato and the Young and restless Star shared that they have been dating for a few weeks and that they have been estranged together.
"Max likes music and health very much, and he doesn't like to party," the source said in March. "He is a good influence on Demi and they have a lot in common. They have some mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends through Facetime since he was quarantined. He is very new, but they are definitely hanging out and seeing where it leads. "
Like Lovato, Grande also confirmed that she was in a relationship in the star-studded music video.
For the grand finale, she introduced her new boyfriend to the world. Dalton Gomez and shared a romantic dance with the dancer-turned-realtor.
"They run in the same circle," shared a source with E! News when the couple sparked romance rumors in March. "He used to be a dancer and they have a lot of friends in common. She quickly met him in her quarantine. They've been spending a lot of time at home."
