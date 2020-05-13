Ariana Grande crowned queen tattooed by Demi Lovato on Instagram

Instagram is on Ariana Grande& # 39; sink.

On Tuesday, the "Break Free,quot; singer's tattoo collection received praise from her friends after she posted a series of selfies. In them, Grande can be seen lounging in a crop top on her bed and showing the camera a big smile. The photos showed the intricate tattoos on his hand, finger, and ribs, including the impressive butterfly ink on his left shoulder, earning him the nickname "Queen Tattooed,quot; by his fellow musician friend. Demi lovato.

"We are a tattooed queen," said the singer of "I Love Me,quot; in the photo, followed by Tinashe, who wrote: "Love the tats sis,quot;.

Over the years, Grande has expanded her ink collection on several occasions and loves to use tattoos as a means to commemorate special events in her life. After releasing her single "7 Rings," she got a small tattoo on her hand to celebrate. She also got tattoos in honor of her ex Pete davidsonduring his dizzying romance, including his "always,quot; ink now living inside the leaf tattoo on his rib cage that you can see in his recent post.