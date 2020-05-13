Ariana Grande also begs Rihanna to leave that new album now – "I love him so much!"

Ariana Grande is all of us! Fans have been begging Rihanna to drop her new album for a while, but now, it looks like the singer has joined the crowd and is demanding the same!

Ari made it very clear that he can no longer expect new music from Riri, so he begged him to publish it as soon as possible.

During a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Ariana did not shy away from admitting that she wants that new album to go "so bad,quot; and has never been so identifiable!

The interview was on a variety of topics, including Ariana's pop inspirations.

At some point, Zane told the artist that & # 39; I think when Rihanna came out and said: & # 39; If one more person asks me to drop the album, while I'm here saving the world, I'm going to f ** king kill someone "it was one of my favorite moments during the quarantine."

In fact, it was epic applause for all the fans who spoke about their album, including in their posts about helping others in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Ariana admitted that she got people to beg for new music from Rihanna.

With that said, he said to the host that ‘I think it's time you need it. You know what I mean? Sorry. She is going to hate me for saying this, but I love him so much. I get it. I appreciate. Can you post it and then go and go back to work? And I'm buying the underwear. I am buying makeup. I am transmitting Anti I am transmitting Unapologetic. I am broadcasting out loud. Every day I really am. And I'm being patient and supporting myself, but I just need them to push send and publish it and let us have it. "

