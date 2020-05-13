Apple hardware engineers to get back to work this month – BGR

Apple employees will begin returning to work in the coming weeks.

The first wave of Apple employees to return to work will be primarily engineers responsible for hardware development.

Some of Apple's hardware projects have been slightly delayed due to the coronavirus crash.

After more than two months of strict closure measures, selected Apple employees will begin to return to the company's offices in the coming weeks. Originally brought to light through BloombergThe report notes that Apple's return to work initiative will be carried out in phases.

The first group of employees to return to work later this month will be comprised primarily of engineers responsible for hardware development. While work on software like iOS 14 has been ongoing during the crash, a number of Apple hardware projects simply can't be worked on in a home environment. Consequently, milestones in the development of some of Apple's most ambitious projects, such as the company's rumored Augmented Reality lenses, have been delayed somewhat.

Interestingly, Apple's decision to get employees back to work contrasts with a number of other high-profile tech companies in Silicon Valley. Both Facebook and Google, for example, recently said they will allow their employees to work from home until the end of the year. While the offices of both companies may reopen on a limited basis sometime in July or August, employees who will be able to fulfill their work responsibilities at home will be encouraged.

Twitter, meanwhile, is taking a much more cautious approach. Yesterday morning, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sent an email to employees stating that they can continue to work from home permanently if they wish.

Dorsey's email says:

We were in a unique position to respond quickly and enable people to work from home given our emphasis on decentralization and support for a distributed workforce capable of working from anywhere. The past few months have shown that we can make that work. So if our employees have a role and a situation that allows them to work from home and want to continue doing so forever, we will make that happen.

Of course, Twitter employees who prefer to travel to an office will also have that option.

The obvious difference between Apple and the aforementioned tech companies is that Apple has hardware to develop, while a company like Google, which does have its own hardware, is even more of a software-oriented company.

Upon returning to Apple, the company said last week that it will begin opening a handful of retail stores in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska. Apple store reopens will take place store by store, meaning stores in densely populated areas like New York City are likely to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

