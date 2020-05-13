Apple AirPods Pro deal lowers wireless headphones at Amazon's best price

Today's Dealmaster is led by a modest but noticeable discount on Apple's AirPods Pro, which are currently down to $ 228 on Amazon. You will see the full discount at checkout. While we've seen the AirPods Pro go for a couple bucks less at other retailers, this is the lowest Amazon has been to date. The deal takes about $ 20 off Apple's standard MSRP and about $ 12 off the average street price; Since big discounts on noise-canceling headphones have been pretty rare, we consider it a decent drop.

We recommend AirPods Pro in our Travel Tech Gift Guide for the last holiday season. While we don't think they are the best true wireless headphones on the market, they are the best noise-canceling headphones in their class, and they're a noticeable improvement over standard AirPods in almost every significant way. Its active noise cancellation cannot match that of the best headphones from Sony and Bose, and we are aware of reports that previous firmware updates have decreased the overall power of the ANC, but overall the headphones still isolate noise well enough to be useful on a train or on a busy sidewalk. Its ear tips create a tighter seal than the earphone design of regular AirPods, helping them produce more bass and better passively isolate noise. The included olives are soft and relatively comfortable too.

AirPods Pro have largely neutral sound quality that doesn't over-emphasize bass or treble. It is not spectacular for the money, but it's harmless and better than most other true wireless models. The headphones are still very easy to pair with an iPhone, and they rarely experience connection problems. Apple's transparency mode, which combines your audio with noise from the outside world, works wonders. Battery life is still not good at about five hours per charge, but the included charging case is at least easy to transport. Likewise, the headset's sensor-based controls are less consistent than the physical buttons, but they're not a hassle enough to ruin the experience.

If you don't want a new pair of noise-canceling headphones, we also have deals on USB-C wall chargers and portable batteries, Thunderbolt 3 docks, Roku streamers, and more. Take a look for yourself below.

Dealmaster has released his own newsletter! Sign up for a shorter, well-preserved list of the best tech deals on the web, meaningless, right to your inbox, and often before they hit the Up News Info homepage.

Note: Up News Info Technica can earn compensation for the sales of the links in this post through affiliate programs.

Top 10 deals of the day

Apple AirPods Pro true wireless noise canceling headphones for $ 227.99 on Amazon ( discount seen at checkout – normally $ 240).

on Amazon ( – normally $ 240). Anker PowerCore 10000 PD Redux USB-C Portable Battery – 18W total, 18W USB-C PD, 12W USB-A, 10,000mAh for $ 24.65 on Amazon (normally $ 42).

on Amazon (normally $ 42). Nekteck 111W 5-Port Desktop Charger with USB-C Charging Station: 111W total, 87W USB-C PD, 4x USB-A for $ 39.99 on Amazon (typically $ 49.99).

on Amazon (typically $ 49.99). RAVPower RP-PC112 USB-C Wall Charger – GaN, 61W USB-C PD for $ 20.99 on Amazon ( $ 2 coupon clip and use the code: PC112FMV – normally $ 35.99).

on Amazon ( and use the code: – normally $ 35.99). Borderlands 3 (PS4, XB1) for $ 12.99 on Amazon (normally $ 25).

on Amazon (normally $ 25). Anker Premium 5-in-1 USB-C hub – 2x USB 3.0, HDMI (4K at 30Hz), SD, microSD for $ 17.99 on Amazon ( 15% coupon clip and use the code: ANKERHUB34 – normally $ 23.99).

on Amazon ( and use the code: – normally $ 23.99). Multimedia streamer Roku Premiere 4K HDR for $ 29.99 on Amazon (normally $ 39.99).

on Amazon (normally $ 39.99). TP-Link TL-SG116 16-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $ 44.99 on Amazon (usually $ 52).

on Amazon (usually $ 52). Nest Cam Indoor Wired Security Camera – 1080p for $ 129 on Amazon (normally $ 180).

on Amazon (normally $ 180). Futurama: the complete series (digital) for $ 24.99 at Microsoft (typically $ 49.99).

Laptop and Desktop Deals

Lenovo Yoga C930 Laptop – Intel Core i7-8550U, 13.9-inch 1080p, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $ 999.99 on Lenovo (use code: SNEAKPEEKMD1 – normally $ 1,200).

on Lenovo (use code: – normally $ 1,200). Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Tablet PC – Intel Core i5-1035G4, 12.3-inch 27.3×1824, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + Surface Pro Type Cover (Black) for $ 1,299 on Amazon (typically $ 1,600).

on Amazon (typically $ 1,600). Apple Magic Keyboard with Wireless Keypad with Numeric Keypad for $ 130 on Amazon (usually $ 140).

on Amazon (usually $ 140). USB-C WD My Passport Ultra Portable External Hard Drive (2TB, Silver) for $ 69.99 on Amazon (normally $ 80).

on Amazon (normally $ 80). CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock – 2x Thunderbolt 3, USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, 5x USB-A 3.1, DisplayPort 1.2, SDXC, Gigabit Ethernet, digital optical audio, analog input / output, 87 W charging for $ 229.99 on Amazon (normally $ 270).

2K games %MINIFYHTML06433ae5e682ddcdbba353b943d239aa15%

Video Game Deals

Borderlands 3 (PS4, XB1) for $ 12.99 on Amazon (normally $ 25).

on Amazon (normally $ 25). Doom Eternal (PS4, XB1, PC) for $ 39.99 on Amazon (normally $ 55).

on Amazon (normally $ 55). Monster Hunter: World (PS4) for $ 15.09 on Amazon (normally $ 20).

on Amazon (normally $ 20). Mortal Kombat 11 (Switch, PS4, XB1) for $ 19.99 on Amazon (normally $ 27).

on Amazon (normally $ 27). Xbox Live Gold only: Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition (XB1, digital) for $ 4.49 at Microsoft ( $ 2.99 for digital PC – normally $ 10).

at Microsoft ( for digital PC – normally $ 10). Persona 5: Royal Edition (PS4) for $ 49.94 on Amazon (normally $ 59.99).

on Amazon (normally $ 59.99). Burnout Paradise Remastered (XB1, digital) for $ 4.99 at Microsoft ( $ 2.99 for digital PC – normally $ 15).

at Microsoft ( for digital PC – normally $ 15). The sims 4 (PC, digital) for $ 4.99 on Amazon (normally $ 15).

on Amazon (normally $ 15). Battlefield 4 (PC, origin) for $ 2.99 on Amazon (normally $ 15).

on Amazon (normally $ 15). Mass Effect Trilogy (PC, origin) for $ 8.99 on Amazon (normally $ 25).

on Amazon (normally $ 25). Make an order: Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, XB1, PC) for $ 49.94 on Amazon (normally $ 59.99).

Game offers

TV offers and home entertainment

Electronics Offers

Smart home deals

Accessories and various offers