Anonymous Donors Eliminate the College Debt of 400 Bay Area Students Raised Above – Up News Info San Francisco

by Michelle Griego and Jennifer Mistrot

A group of anonymous donors, touched by stories of students who overcome the most difficult circumstances to succeed in their college and career careers, has given hundreds of them a surprising gift that could take them to even higher levels.

For more than 20 years, the nonprofit Students Rising Above (SRA), co-founded by former KPIX 5 news anchor Wendy Tokuda, has provided financial assistance, college readiness, internships, career counseling, and more to students neglected. Now, the nonprofit has announced another incredible milestone. Anonymous donors have stepped forward with a life-changing gift for approximately 400 SRA graduates, providing up to $ 8 million to pay off their college debt.

LEARN MORE: Students rising above

Executive Director Elizabeth Devaney informed the students with a surprise announcement in a Zoom video call.

"What I want to share with you tonight is that the anonymous SRA donors have presented us with an extraordinary gift," Devaney explained. "(His) intention (is) to eliminate student loan debt for you."

The students reacted with laughter, tears, and even some spontaneous dancing. Most could not believe that the offer was real.

"I am shocked," said Kimberly Armstrong upon receiving the news. "I hardly think so."

"Amazed! Amazed! Back," said SRA alum and software developer Alsidneio Bell.

SRA says the money will allow him to repay the loans of about 400 students like Dr. Zachary Tabb, a global pediatric health resident physician at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

When Dr. Tabb graduated from medical school two years ago, he owed around $ 160,000. You will now be debt free.

"It changes life," said Tabb. "I've been in debt … really my entire adult life. And so, it's something that wherever you go, it follows you … So … this has been nice in that way that I can seem broader in terms of what I do next. "

%MINIFYHTMLcd8af63b6672856cd95b63db4e6581f617%

Law graduate Kimberly Armstrong owes almost $ 300,000 in student loans. She told KPIX 5 that the feeling of freedom is incredible.

"It is a shock," said an emotional Armstrong. "It is amazing. However, it is a relief. Once you start to settle down, there is a weight that comes off of you. Literally, a weight is lifted."

Bell says he thought his $ 55,000 student loan debt would be with him forever.

"Capitalized interest," Bell recalled. "And I had more than I started … And now I'm like, well, what do I do?"

SRA chief of programs Lorna Contreras-Townsend says the average SRA student graduates with about $ 8,000 in student loans, which remains a major financial concern for many seeking or even losing a job during the pandemic from COVID-19, so hope this gift brings peace of mind for those students.

"Now we can provide them with some financial freedom to make decisions," said Contreras-Townsend. "In their careers they really speak to the heart."

Former SRA scholar Stevon Cook hopes this donation will inspire others to give.

"People are breaking generational poverty barriers. Many of these young people are already miracles, ”said Cook. "So we hope this will set a trend with other scholarship organizations."

Dr. Tabb agrees. "It really is a generational impact," he said. "Completely freeing myself and all of them … has a real multiplier effect … not only in the life (of my fellow SRA academics), but in the contributions they can make to society."

As for donors, they want to remain anonymous, which is why students like Armstrong are sending this message.

"God bless you," said Armstrong. God definitely bless you. I thank them very much even for thinking of students like us. ”