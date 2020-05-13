Anne Hathaway says this Princess Diaries moment was not planned

Anne Hathaway is pouring out secrets on The princess's Diary!
On Tuesday night, the Oscar winner participated in honoring the beloved director Garry marshall, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 81 years. In an extra clip from the ABC special, The happy days of Garry MarshallHathaway recalled working with Marshall on The princess's DiaryAnd how a fan-favorite scene in the 2001 movie wasn't really in the script.
"One of the things I love about Garry is that he was never afraid of the spontaneous moment," Hathaway shared. "If it was okay, he was in the movie. He didn't care where it came from, he didn't care what happened."
Hathaway went on to discuss a scene from the film where her character, Mia Thermopolis, is talking in the stands with her best friend, Lilly Moscovitz (Heather Matarazzo) In the movie, we see Hathaway fall into the stands, which fans assumed was written in the script. However, it turns out that Hathaway accidentally fell IRL, and the moment came to the movie.
"We were filming in San Francisco, predictably it had rained," Hathaway recalled. "We were outside, and we had to shoot very fast because we were losing light. And we had to go to these stands and they did everything possible to eliminate them."
Hathaway recalled Marshall's address: "Every time Heather Matarazzo (is) on the bottom step, I want you to be on the top step of the stand. And you just walk back and forth, and we're going to get all this information and it's going be cute because you guys are moving. "
Hathaway said that during a take, she realized that she and Matarazzo were going to be on the same step, so she "turned very fast,quot; and slipped in a puddle, fell and laughed.
According to Hathaway, he "never,quot; thought about the scene again until six months later, when that exact moment was in the trailer for The princess's Diary.
"(Marshall) kept it because it was a lovely moment," Hathaway explained.
Watch Hathaway talk about the iconic moment of the movie in the video above!
%MINIFYHTML763788139e0e4b0a666dc20eb78f254917%