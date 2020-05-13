Anne Hathaway says this Princess Diaries moment was not planned

Anne Hathaway is pouring out secrets on The princess's Diary!

On Tuesday night, the Oscar winner participated in honoring the beloved director Garry marshall, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 81 years. In an extra clip from the ABC special, The happy days of Garry MarshallHathaway recalled working with Marshall on The princess's DiaryAnd how a fan-favorite scene in the 2001 movie wasn't really in the script.

"One of the things I love about Garry is that he was never afraid of the spontaneous moment," Hathaway shared. "If it was okay, he was in the movie. He didn't care where it came from, he didn't care what happened."

Hathaway went on to discuss a scene from the film where her character, Mia Thermopolis, is talking in the stands with her best friend, Lilly Moscovitz (Heather Matarazzo) In the movie, we see Hathaway fall into the stands, which fans assumed was written in the script. However, it turns out that Hathaway accidentally fell IRL, and the moment came to the movie.