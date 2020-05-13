Anne Hathaway said falling into "Princess Diaries,quot; during the grandstand scene was totally unforeseen

"If it was okay, it was in the movie."
Like many of us, Anne Hathaway recently found herself remembering The princess's Diary and all its hilarity.
But this time, it was to celebrate the life of the film's director, Garry Marshall, who died in 2016. On the ABC special, The happy days of Garry Marshall, which aired last night, Anne reflected on an unscripted scene that Garry insisted on keeping in the film.
That scene was none other than the fan-favorite bleachers scene, where Mia Thermopolis and her best friend Lilly are talking and Mia accidentally falls.
"We were filming in San Francisco, predictably it had rained," Anne said on the special. "We were outside and we had to shoot very fast."
"We were losing light and we had to go to these stands and they did everything possible to clean them."
Unfortunately, when Anne "spun very fast,quot; in the stands, she ended up slipping in a puddle, causing her to fall, and then burst out laughing.
One would think that seeing an actor fall during a shot would make the director want to re-shoot the scene, but according to Anne, Garry thought it was a "lovely moment."
"One of the things I love about Garry is that he was never afraid of the spontaneous moment."
"If it was okay, he was in the movie. He didn't care where it came from, he didn't care what happened."
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!