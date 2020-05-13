Anne Hathaway remembers surprise when finding an accidental slip in the trailer of & # 39; The Princess Diaries & # 39;

Walt Disney Pictures

Participating in a tribute to Garry Marshall, the actress of & # 39; Les Miserables & # 39; He shares the memory he had working with the late filmmaker on his hit 2001 film.

Anne Hathaway He was shot down when he saw an embarrassing moment from filming "The Princess Diaries" in the movie trailer.

The Oscar winner was one of the stars who agreed to be part of a tribute to the late television magnate and filmmaker Garry Marshall, which aired in the United States on Tuesday night (May 12), and recalled working with the Dear director in the hit 2001 movie.

"One of the things I love about Garry is that he's never afraid of the spontaneous moment," said Anne. "If it was okay, he was in the movie. He didn't care where it came from."

To make his point, the "the Miserables"star recounted filming a scene with Heather Matarazzo on stands in San Francisco, California after a rain storm.

Marshall told the co-stars to go up and down the banks trying to measure time, so Anne was always at the bottom when Heather was at the top.

"We had to shoot very fast because we were losing light," Hathaway laughed, "and we had to go to these stands and they did everything possible to clean them."

"I guess a shot of Heather had a lot of energy, so she's moving faster and I confused him and realized we were going to be on the same step, so I spun very fast, slipped in a puddle and just fell over. … and he laughed and went on with the scene. "

"(I) never thought about that again and all of a sudden, six months later, it's in the trailer. He (Marshall) put it away because it was a lovely moment."

"Garry Marshall's Happy Days" also featured tributes from the filmmaker's "Pretty Woman" star Julia Roberts and co-stars of "Happy Days" Henry Winkler and Ron Howard, among others.