Ann Rice's "Vampire Chronicles" "Lives of Mayfair Witches' Rights" Land on AMC Networks – Up News Info

AMC Networks has reached an agreement to acquire the main literary works of Anne Rice, The Vampire Chronicles Series and The Mayfair Witches Life Series, for the development of series.



The Vampire Chronicles The series spans 18 titles, including Interview with The Vampire, The Vampire Lestat, The Queen of the Damned and The hour of the witches.

Under the agreement, first reported by Variety, AMC Networks will have full rights for IP to develop for its own television networks and broadcast services under the umbrella of AMC Studios, as well as external partner licenses, with Anne Rice and her son Christopher Rice as executive producers on all series and movies. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Together, The Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair's lives The series has sold more than 150 million copies worldwide.

Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Friday Night Lights), which recently signed a general development agreement with AMC Studios, will be directly involved in the development of projects based on the Anne Rice catalog for television.