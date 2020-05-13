Anil Kapoor shares his happiest memory with the late Rishi Kapoor

The entire film industry went into shock when news of Rishi Kapoor's sudden disappearance erupted on April 30, 2020. The actor had been battling leukemia for two years before succumbing to it. Today, Anil Kapoor turned to social media to remember his best memory with the late actor.

Anil's daughter, Sonam Kapoor, and Rishi's son, Ranbir Kapoor, entered Bollywood together at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. Anil recalled that moment and remembered what his happiest memory is with the deceased actor.

He posted photos from the film's premiere and wrote: "Remembering James … Sharing the launch of the Sonam and Ranbir races with Neetu and Rishi is one of the happiest memories of my life …" The death of Rishi Kapoor it surely has left a big void in the industry. RIP Rishi Kapoor.