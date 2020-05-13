Anderson Cooper talks about co-raising his baby with Benjamin Maisani Despite never being together again!

As you know, Anderson Cooper has been a new father since he welcomed his son Wyatt not too long ago! That said, during a new interview, the CNN presenter was candid about co-parenting the newborn with his ex, Benjamin Maisani.

While on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show earlier today, Cooper was asked about his decision to include him in Wyatt's life.

He explained that "I really don't have a family, so my friends have become my family." This is someone I was involved with for 10 years. "He's a great guy. We don't work as a couple but … if more people love my son and are in his life, I totally agree. My ex is a great guy, and I think it's good to have two parents if you can." .

The presenter revealed that since Maisani is French, the parents are planning to teach the baby to call him "dad,quot; when he starts talking.

As for Anderson, he wants to go for "Dad,quot; or "Dad,quot;.

This is not the first time that he has spoken about his co-parenting relationship with his ex.

Earlier this month, he was on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert show when he also mentioned it.

The two have ended since March 2018, but are obviously still close friends.

‘He will be one of Wyatt's parents even though we are no longer together. He is my family and I want him to be Wyatt's family too, "Anderson explained at the time.

Previously, Cooper was super excited to share the news about becoming a father and did it on the air.

‘I want to share with you all some happy news. On Monday I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is 3 days old. It is named after my father, who died when I was only 10 years old. I hope I can be as good a father as he is. My son's middle name is Morgan. It is my mother's last name, "he shared.



