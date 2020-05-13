Anderson Cooper is sincere about the decision to be a co-father with the former Benjamin Maisani

WENN

Days after publicly denying that he and Ben have reunited again, the CNN News presenter opens up about the real reason why he asked his ex-boyfriend to help him raise his son Wyatt together.

Anderson Cooper she's spilling beans on her decision to share parenting duties with her ex-boyfriend. A week after denying to be with Benjamin Maisani again, the "Anderson Cooper 360 °"The presenter explained in another interview the real reason why he wants his ex to be very involved in his son's life.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show," the presenter asked the 52-year-old presenter Howard Stern"Don't you want a clean break from this boy? I mean he was a boy, you were in love, you had a close relationship, why did you involve him?" In response, he noted for the first time, "I really don't have a family, so my friends have become my family."

"This is someone I was involved with for 10 years," continued the journalist. "He's a great guy. We don't work as a couple, but … when I was a little boy, it was just my mother and my brother, but he was my mother, he wasn't the most parental person and I would like an adult after my death." father had intervened and said: "You know what? I'll take you to a ball game. "

Gloria Vanderbilt's youngest son continued: "You know, nobody did it and I thought, well, if something happens to me or even if something doesn't happen to me, if more people love my son and are in his life, I totally agree with that" . He added, "You know, my ex is a great guy, and I think it's good to have two parents if you can."

Anderson surprised many on April 30 with his announcement that he had received his first child, a baby, four days earlier through a surrogate. On the name he chose for his son, the newscaster shared: "It is named after my father, who died when I was ten years old. I hope I can be as good a father as he is. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a surname on my mother's side. "

Days later, reports emerged suggesting that Anderson had reconciled with his former Benjamin. An alleged insider source told Us Weekly that the two, who parted ways in 2018 after nine years together, "quietly got back together and plan ahead." However, in an interview about "The Late Show with Stephen ColbertAnderson said, "We are no longer together."