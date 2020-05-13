Ammika Harris and Chris Brown's baby, Aeko's eyes tell stories: wow fans with this latest photo

Chris Brown's mother Ammika Harris made her IG fans and fans happy by posting a new photo with her and Chris's baby, Aeko. Fans are in love every time they see this living doll, and they praise him in the comments with every chance they get.

Just the other day, she posted a photo of herself in the sunlight, and told fans that they rule her life. Check out the sweet photo and message below.

"A woman ruled by the planet Venus," said Ammika in her photo.

Check out Ammika's recent post she shared on her social media account.

A fan said this about Aeko's eyes: "Those eyes tell stories,quot; and many followers posted all kinds of poetic messages that reflect Aeko's eyes that reflect the Universe.

People are getting excited about the boy in the comments like there's no tomorrow.

Aside from this, Ammika also shared another photo on her social media account that managed to spark a debate. Here it is below.

"There is no competition in art," Ammika captioned a really strange photo.

A follower posted this message: "Curiosity about what it really says or means … that emotion is timeless …" and someone else believes that the fact that Ammika is so profound and metaphorical brought her and Chris together in the first place. place: "This is probably how you and Chris started vibrating.

A follower shaded Ammika a bit and said, "This is not art though. Lmaooo And a true queen doesn't have to compete when she's the best."

Someone else said, "That's true, it's about doing the things you like," and another follower said, "I need to always remember this, thank you."

A follower believes that, in reality, "there is nothing, nobody really understands it."

What do you think about this matter?



