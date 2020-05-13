Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana Film & # 39; Gulabo & # 39; Heading to Amazon – Up News Info

Amazon Prime Video India has made its biggest movie acquisition to date in the form of the comedy Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Gulabo Sitabo.

%MINIFYHTMLd289c9932feed8066d5b21d0647330e417%

The Hindi-language comedy will launch exclusively on the streaming service on June 12 and will be available simultaneously in 200 countries around the world. Originally, the film will be released earlier this year, but the coronavirus pandemic has closed theaters across the country and hampered releases.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Bollywood royalty Bachchan and growing star Khurrana play two intriguing foxes who are caught in a game of superiority, each attracting other members to their clan and each with an agenda of their own.

Related story The resolution signs Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan

The Rising Sun Films production is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.

"Gulabo Sitabo it's a dramatic part of life that is a must for families at home, "Bachchan said," I was excited about my role from the first time Shoojit showed me how the character looked. It took me almost three hours every day to get into the character with his different look. I had a wonderful time working with my talented co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. Although we are constantly joking around in the movie, it has been a pleasure working with him for the first time. This family artist has the power to cross geographic boundaries and we are pleased to bring you Gulabo Sitabo to audiences around the world. "

%MINIFYHTMLd289c9932feed8066d5b21d0647330e418%

Khurrana added, "Gulabo Sitabo It is a special movie for me. It made me meet with my mentor Shoojit da later Donor Vicky. Whatever it is today is thanks to him and I am happy that he has made me part of his vision again. Gulabo Sitabo You also see me share the screen space with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan for the first time and it's a great time, it's a dream come true for me. I have secretly wanted to work with him for many, many years and Shoojit da made this happen and I will be indebted to him forever. It has really been an honor for me to work with a legend and I feel enriched as an actor after the experience. What I love about the movie is its simple simplicity: the fleeting moments of simple humor in the jokes between a landlord and a tenant make this movie really special. I hope that the public will love the film and our chemistry when it opens. "

"At Amazon we are listening to our customers and working from behind." said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Chief, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India. "Gulabo Sitabo It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. We are happy to release exclusively Gulabo Sitabo on Prime Video. It is the first step in our effort to deliver superior cinematic experiences at the doorstep of our clients. "

Original Amazon series produced in India include Four more shots please! The family man, Mirzapur, Inner edge and Made in heaven. The SVOD service includes titles available in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali. Gulabo Sitabo marks the company's first and largest acquisition of local movies.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos visited India earlier this year and, like many of the top media companies, the transmitter is pushing deeper into the market, which is considered a major growth frontier.