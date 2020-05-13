"Americans Are Worth It,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

WASHINGTON (AP) – Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday defended the staggering $ 3 trillion in the Democrats' pandemic aid package as what it takes to tackle the "villain virus,quot; and economic collapse.

"The American people are worth it," Pelosi told The Associated Press.

In an interview with AP, Pelosi acknowledged that the proposal is a starting point in negotiations with President Donald Trump and the Republicans, who flatly rejected the coronavirus relief bill that was heading for a House vote on Friday. .

"It is DOA," Trump said during an event at the White House. "Dead on arrival."

While cautious Americans wait in Washington, the stakes are huge for all parties. The virus outbreak threatens the health and economic security of Americans, presenting generational evidence of political leadership alongside the Great Depression. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned on Wednesday that without intervention, the United States is at risk of a prolonged recession.

Trump has insisted that any future aid against the coronavirus "should prioritize the health of Americans and the economic prosperity of the nation," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a tweet. She called the Democrats' proposal "unserious."

The bill provides nearly $ 1 trillion to states and cities to prevent layoffs of police, fire, and other essential workers as a deposit of tax revenue during shutdown. Powers another round of direct cash payments of $ 1,200 to Americans, extends unemployment benefits, and launches a rent and mortgage relief fund. Provides $ 75 billion for more virus testing.

As the pandemic unleashed, Pelosi had only one message for Trump: "Tell the truth."

"This is the greatest disaster our country has faced," said Pelosi.

"The president calls it a war: we are all warriors, these people are dying in the war. No, these are family members, and people die in the family, "he said.

"We have to go big," he said. "The American people are worth it."

With Congress still partially closed, lawmakers face life-and-death decisions ahead. They are weighing whether it is safe for communities to reopen during the pandemic, perhaps with new restrictions on business and meetings, or whether it is better to stay curled up until the US. USA May increase testing and prevent a second wave of COVID-19 cases, with deaths now more than 83,000.

The president says that the country cannot remain closed indefinitely. But Pelosi warned that schools, businesses, and large gatherings, including the Democrats' presidential nomination convention, will not be business as usual.

"You can't say because people want to go to work, we should take all the risks," he said. "To change the economy, we have to get rid of the pandemic."

The virus outbreak is rewriting fall election rules, and Pelosi acknowledged that voter participation will be key as Democrats push for alternatives to in-person ballots.

As alleged party presidential candidate Joe Biden takes refuge at home, campaigning via video from his basement, Pelosi said he is doing "well,quot; in the new normal of an election year.

"It's not like it's missing a huge crowd somewhere," he said.

"We are in a whole new world, and I think it is doing well," he said.

She hopes Democrats will retain control of the House and change the Senate, "which I think we can do."

Pelosi is often seen as the de facto leader of the Democratic Party, the highest-ranking elected official, who sets the agenda and the message. But now she says of Biden: "He is the leader of the Democratic Party."

As Republicans on Capitol Hill join the Trump administration to investigate China's role in the virus outbreak, she calls it a "diversion,quot; from the more immediate problems of stopping the health crisis and saving the United States economy.

"Yes, we want to know the source of this pandemic, but let's focus on why we are not testing, how we can help people," he said.

Pelosi, 80, shows up for work most days, masked with a scarf on the United States Capitol, and said they remind her that "life is fragile."

He repeatedly washes his hands and covers himself to protect others, he said.

"We are going to take one giant step at a time as we move forward because what we have been doing before has been helpful but not enough," he said, noting that some Democrats in the House of Representatives wanted an even bigger bill.

She said she was "frankly shocked,quot; by the way Trump is encouraging people to avoid the stay-at-home guidelines, but that he "cannot stop,quot; in the president's leadership.

"I mean, injecting Lysol, go magically disappears," "I cheat," he said, repeating some of Trump's comments about the coronavirus.

"I believe in miracles. I believe in prayer. But, again, we have to pray, and work, for solutions to all this," he said.

