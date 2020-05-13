Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl in Van Zandt County – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GRAN SALINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night for 14-year-old WiIlow Sirmans.

She is described as white, three feet tall, strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes with braces on her teeth.

Police are searching for Austen Walker, 21, in connection with the kidnapping of Sirmans.

They describe him as white, 5 & # 39; 9 ", 140 pounds with brown hair, green eyes, a tattoo on his left arm and a tattoo and fear on his right arm.

It was last heard in Grand Saline, Texas.

Law enforcement officials say they believe the child is in "serious or immediate danger."

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Willow Sirmans of Grand Saline, TX on 05/13/2020. pic.twitter.com/N83lRkwX9M – Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) May 14, 2020

Anyone with information about the kidnapping can call 911 or the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office at 903-567-4133.