Amber alert canceled after 5-year-old girl found in Mar Vista, custodial parent – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An Amber Alert for a missing 5-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped by her father was canceled around 6:30 p.m. after the police found them both at Mar Vista.

%MINIFYHTML3ac5d7ede96e60c8fee94459c57491bb17%

The girl was placed in protective custody and her father, José Alberto Suárez, 29, was arrested.

The California Highway Patrol issued the alert after the couple disappeared Wednesday morning after being last seen in North Hollywood.

%MINIFYHTML3ac5d7ede96e60c8fee94459c57491bb18%

Suarez was said to be driving a 1998 green Honda Civic with the plate 6GXX720.