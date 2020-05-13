Amazon Introduces New Fire Tablets, Including $ 90 Model for Quarantined Families – Up News Info

Amazon is launching a new line of Fire tablets, which includes a new $ 90 model intended for families stranded in their homes due to COVID-19.

Fire HD 8 tablets include the new HD 8, HD 8 Plus, and HD 8 Kids Edition. The HD 8 costs $ 90 or $ 160 for a two-tablet pack for a limited time. Plus and Kids editions cost $ 110.

The HD8's features include 30% faster processing speed than previous models and 12 hours of battery life. Top-tier tablets have 50% more storage capacity and a faster processor, as well as wireless charging and a six-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited, which features books, magazines, and digital games.

Kevin Keith, vice president of devices for Amazon, said the new offerings have features that "everyone in the family wants," describing them as "the perfect tablets for entertainment."

Unlike Apple, whose iPad tablets are selling for $ 329 or more, Amazon's strategy is to try to gain a broad customer base for less expensive Fire tablets, and then sell a variety of video, audio, and e-book content through of the devices.

Fire tablets will begin shipping on June 3. And on the issue of shipping, Amazon also reported that its one and two-day delivery system is starting to return to normal levels after seeing great stress and delays due to COVID-19.

The company hired 175,000 workers to keep pace with orders during the pandemic, and CEO Jeff Bezos promised to spend $ 4 billion on a variety of responses to the crisis.