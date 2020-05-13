Amazon hooks UK rights to Anthony Horowitz franchise – Up News Info

Amazon has taken over the UK rights to Alex Rider, Eleventh Hour Films' television adaptation of Anthony Horowitz's best-selling teen spy novels.

The streamer will launch the first eight-part series on June 4, with Otto Farrant as Alex Rider, a British teenager who has unknowingly been trained as a spy since childhood.

Alex Ryder It has been in development for two years and was fully funded by Sony Pictures Television's International Production and Global Distribution divisions without a network or transmitter connected.

Eleventh Hour is partially owned by Sony and its CEO, Jill Green, is the husband of Horowitz. The author has written 12 books on the reluctant secret agent, selling more than 20 million copies worldwide.

Horowitz and Green are executive producers alongside Eve Gutiérrez. Writers for the series are Guy Burt and Andreas Prochaska, who also co-directed the show with Christopher Smith.

Stephen Dillane and Vicky McClure also star in the series as members of the Department, an MI6 branch of the underworld that supports Ryder.

Chris Bird, Amazon's head of content for the EU, said: "We know that there is high expectation for this television series imagining an iconic book franchise, so we are delighted to have secured this program exclusively for Prime members in the United Kingdom. "

"At a time when the world is looking for heroes, who better to help us than Alex Rider?" added Wayne Garvie, president of international production for Sony Pictures Television.