Amazon adds a new "free,quot; section to the Fire TV main menu

Finding TV shows and movies that you can stream on Amazon Fire TV devices for free without any subscription is about to become much simpler. The company is adding a new "free,quot; tab to the main Fire TV navigation bar. In this section, you will be able to browse the content that can be viewed free of charge, in addition to dealing with ads, from applications such as Pluto TV, Tubi, Crackle, IMDb TV, CW and the Amazon News application.

"Over the past year, we've received great feedback from Fire TV customers about their growing interest in watching free content and their desire for an easier way to find free content that's available on Fire TV," wrote Michael Polin of Amazon. in a blog post. "We wanted to create a curated experience that provided a simple way for customers to find movies and shows they love, while also highlighting apps that offer free content to see that they may not have known about."

Amazon says the free tab will be updated regularly and will alternate on new content and themes:

Most of the free tab consists of a collection of curated and themed rows of movies and TV shows from our content providers. It also features a set of custom and recommended rows of free movies and TV shows in categories like New, Popular, and Popular, as well as a dedicated row for news content with the News app on Fire TV.

Roku, Amazon's main rival in the streaming hardware business, has taken similar steps by adding a "Free Featured,quot; section to its main menu that highlights ad-sponsored shows and movies.

However, one difference between the two is that Roku allows you to hide his free section if you never plan to use it. There is currently no way to hide the new free tab on Fire TV.