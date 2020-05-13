Allowing Mike Tyson to return to boxing at age 53 could be "irresponsible," says Eddie Hearn.

Eddie Hearn acknowledges that it may be "irresponsible,quot; to let Mike Tyson return to boxing at the age of 53, but he also acknowledges that it would be a compelling prospect for the sport.

Tyson declared "I'm back,quot; while cutting an ominous figure during an intense and fierce training video he posted on social media this week. It came after the American had indicated he would be willing to return to the ring to compete in exhibition fights.

Meanwhile, his former rival Evander Holyfield, 57, revealed that he would be willing to agree to face Tyson for the third time in a charity fight, as well as pursue a battle with another famous name from the past, Riddick Bowe.

Hearn, who manages Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, says a person linked to Tyson has reached out to him to promote his potential return, leaving him in a moral dilemma.

"I'd probably like to see it, but I'm sorry, is it a little irresponsible to let a 53-year-old legend return to the ring?" Hearn told British Boxing Television.

"I got a message from someone saying they wanted to talk to me about Mike.

"He looks pretty dangerous. What's compelling is, could he reenter 53 and do some damage to the division? Maybe, maybe not. But should we be encouraging him from a big moment?

"There is a fine line, and I have crossed it a couple of times, between the integrity of the sport and the delivery of numbers. I know people will say, 'Well, you fought on YouTube with KSI'.

"Our job is to deliver numbers for the stations, but we have to keep it as close to the correct brand as possible."

Retired Tyson last fought in 2005 when he was defeated by Kevin McBride, suffering his third loss in his last four bouts.

He is a two-time WBA and WBC heavyweight champion, and also had the IBF belt in a race that saw him finish with a record 50-6 (44 KOs).

Hearn believes there is a clear reason why the fighters are being tempted to withdraw, amid speculation that Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Carl Froch could do the same.

"Money," he said. "The fighters and the legends are seeing other fighters make money for fights that they consider insignificant."

"Tyson isn't thinking about wanting to come back to add to the legacy. He's thinking about how much he can get, simple. The answer is a lot of money."