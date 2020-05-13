‘All Hands On Deck’: Minnesota-based dpHUE stepping up Pandemic's home hair coloring boom – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Part of the new normal means missing regular appointments, like going to the salon or salon.

A few weeks ago, Amelia Santaniello of Up News Info shared online that she did her own root touch-up at home. And she is not the only one.

An industry report found that demand for hair coloring at home has increased 115% since the pandemic began.

Orders for Minnesota-based dpHUE hair products have skyrocketed since the COVID-19 outbreak began. Donna Pohlad is the founder of the company.

"In mid-March, we suddenly started to see sales of our root retouch kit starting to take off, and take off in such a way that, you know, we were completely in shock," said Pohlad.

She said her products are meant to help color stay fresh between salon visits. As that time continues to grow, many salons across the country remain closed, so does demand, especially for root touch-ups.

"We thought we had a one-year supply of products, which really lasted three weeks," said Pohlad.

They worked hard to replenish the stock. Another local company, Point B Solutions, fulfills the orders and handles the distribution. Joe Avery is the owner and president.

"Everything has been put to work," said Avery.

He had to find a way to meet the growing demand while distancing himself socially; of sending hundreds of packages a day to thousands.

"We hope that our families will come together and come in. People who were already in our home that we could trust," said Avery.

And there is another component. dpHUE offers stylists a commission on the products their customers buy. During this time, the company has increased the commission to 50% as a way to pay back.

"We saw it as an opportunity to help the hairdresser. In fact, we are grateful to have something we can provide to the consumer, "said Pohlad.

