Ali Wentworth calls George Stephanopoulos about his love story

Just when George Stephanopoulos he thought he was going to read his love story, Ali Wentworth brought some additional details.
As a famous married couple for almost two decades, the star couple has a long history together. While reviewing your love story in an interview about The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday Good morning america The co-host recalled his first date with the comedian, though characteristically he added no crush on her. The journalist went straight, explaining that they had been organized by friends and went to lunch at a restaurant that no longer exists.
"I think I invited him over for dinner and she put him down for lunch," he said. "I think we both found out inside, if not that lunch, in a couple of days."
However, it wasn't long before Wentworth called to playfully criticize her man for being great while telling the story.
"I am curious to know why my husband played down our first date," she said.
"George, if you remember, was very reluctant to go on a date with you"Wentworth joked." When you were, you were like a pit bull with a chew toy. "
Patrick McMullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
She went on to explain that she hadn't shaved her legs for the date and left without expectations. "I didn't think I was going to end up with George Stephanopoulos. I thought, you know, Hugh grant"Someone like that," he said. "I had my hair tied up in a ponytail, I read The New York Times so that at least he knew what was going on. "
Wentworth mentioned her second date and recalled that he "grabbed (her) heart,quot; when she came downstairs. When Howard Stern asked if that was true, Stephanopoulos confirmed.
Meanwhile, the actress did not hold back on her smart husband's imperfections, noting that she loses her keys, can't find her glasses, and that she has to fix her garbage disposal. "It's all in the brain," he said.
However, they have been strengthened for almost 20 years and, as confirmed in the interview, they have sex daily. However, with his coronavirus diagnoses, that's not exactly the case at the moment.
"I think there is something about the pandemic that has made everyone turn off a little bit physically," he said. "I don't think anybody feels sexy … it's not a sexy moment."
%MINIFYHTMLc73a593bd21d7b1c13ef739f4db6c14a17%