Alex Wolff in "Bad Education,quot; and "Castle In The Ground,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML2023c864044884ee7d48949cbbd24ae915%

Alex Wolff has come a long way from his days in "The Naked Brothers Band,quot; with his brother Nat Wolff.

Alex is three years younger than his brother Nat and has taken on some incredibly intense roles in the past four years. Wolff played Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston Marathon bomber, in Peter Berg's "Patriots Day,quot;, was one of the stars of "My Friend Dahmer,quot; and his new movie "Castle In The Ground,quot; with Neve Campbell and Imogen Poots tells the story of a teenager dealing with the loss of his mother and the opioid epidemic. Wolff lost 30 pounds to play his character Henry.

"The weirdest thing is, I learned a lot about my body," Wolff said in an interview with Up News Info Local's DJ Sixsmith. “I learned a lot about what I could bear. It was one of these movies where I lost a ton of weight for it. We were in the cold of Canada. I was in every scene and it was a really intense movie. I was working these really long days without eating and it was almost like I was running on a gas tank. I learned a lot about myself and my skills as a person and what I am physically capable of. "

%MINIFYHTML2023c864044884ee7d48949cbbd24ae916%

While "Castle In The Ground,quot; pushed Wolff to his physical limit, "Bad Education,quot; with Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, and Geraldine Viswanathan was quite different. The HBO movie is based on the true story of a Long Island superintendent and his assistant who embezzled millions of dollars from his school district. Wolff plays a student who works for the school newspaper who helps another student tell the shocking story in the newspaper.

"That movie was the easiest and funniest thing I've ever done," Wolff said. “It just felt like summer camp. I had a week or two of filming and had to date Geraldine Viswanathan. It was the most fun doing that movie. I love Corey Finley and he has become one of my best friends. "

"Bad Education,quot; is now airing on HBO and "Castle In The Ground,quot; is available on demand on Friday, May 15.