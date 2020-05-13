Alameda County health officials approve Tesla reopening plans – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – After days of controversial debate, Alameda County health officials approved automaker Elon Musk's plans to completely reopen its Fremont Tesla assembly plant next week under the watchful eye of the department of local police.

Workers have been entering the plant since early Monday morning defying the ordinance of a local coronavirus shelter while Musk has turned to social media to defiantly defy the mandate. He even threatened to move the operation out of the state of California.

Both sides barricaded themselves for almost two days in a confrontation. President Donald Trump, Governor Gavin Newsom, local officials, Tesla workers, nearby business owners, and Fremont residents stepped in. Some showed their support for Musk's demands, while others warned against what they believed was a reopening too early.

On Tuesday night, the curmudgeon debate seemed to have come to an end. But there are conditions.

"We reviewed the plan and had productive discussions today with Tesla representatives about its safety and prevention plans, including some additional safety recommendations," the Alameda Health Department said in a statement. "If Tesla's Prevention and Control Plan includes these updates, and public health indicators remain stable or improve, we have agreed that Tesla can start increasing its Minimum Business Operations this week in preparation for a possible reopening as soon as next time. week,quot;.

Health officials said the Fremont police department would monitor conditions at the plant to make sure proper social distancing practices are maintained.

"We will work with the Fremont Police Department to verify that Tesla adheres to physical detachment and that health and safety measures have been agreed for the safety of its workers as they prepare for full production," the statement read.

Musk emailed his employees Tuesday.

“I just wanted to send you a thank you note for working hard to make Tesla succeed. It's great to see the factory come to life and you're making it happen!

An honest day of work dedicated to building products or providing user services to others is extremely honorable. I have much more respect for someone who prides themselves on doing a good job, whatever their profession, than someone rich or famous who does nothing useful.

Thankfully yours

Elon.

When Musk defied the health order and reopened his plant on Monday, he put the county in a difficult position: to force the closure of one of its largest employers.

"This whole situation is relatively confusing for Elon Musk as well," said Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty. "You have a federal order that says it is an essential business, you have a state order that says it is an essential business, and the county says,quot; No, you are not and you cannot open. "So I think you are in a difficult position and he's trying to find his way out. "

And it sparked a debate among local residents.

"I think they should open," said Stephanie Moniz, a dental assistant who is out of a job. "I mean, it's a great company. Everyone trusts that. I have family members who live here in Fremont who aren't working because the company is closed."

Even among Tesla employees there is also some debate. Most appreciate the return and a stable salary, while some are concerned about their health.

A Tesla production line employee, who did not want to be identified, told KPIX that his supervisor told him to return to work on Sunday at 6 p.m. However, the employee said he chose to follow the county's stay-at-home order.

"Employees are caught in a power struggle," he said. "They told me they were going to take me off the permit, that they would put me on an unpaid leave and that my unemployment benefits could be affected."

Even with Tesla's extra precautions, the anonymous Tesla employee said it still isn't enough. He has a newborn at home.

"You are going to interact with several different people throughout the day, playing the same tools that they are playing," he said.