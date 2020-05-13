Alameda County Fair Auction May Go Virtual, But Young Ranchers Take It As Professionals – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANTON (KPIX) – The Alameda County Fair, the largest fair in the Bay Area, is the latest victim of COVID-19. But along with its cancellation come questions about what will happen to all the farm animals that are normally auctioned there.

“Just time for me is fun time. You can spend time with friends, family, and show off your hard work, ”said Livermore High FFA student Crayton McCafferty.

McCafferty has spent nearly a year of hard work raising his Angus ox, "Stitch,quot; from a young calf. For this summer, he expects Stitch to weigh around 1,300 pounds and fetch around $ 4,000 at auction, which is only slightly higher than what it cost to raise him.

"You know, they work for months and I don't know if everyone understands the hard work that goes into it," said Angel Moore, vice president of business development for the Alameda County Fair.

But not fair means there is no auction, so students will rush to find someone to buy their animals. The fair still hopes that it can hold some kind of properly distanced live event, but if they can't they will say that they will make the auction virtual.

4-H 10-year-old Lincoln Cooper is not sure how much he can sell to his pig, "Kevin." But, already an agribusiness expert, he's imagining what it might mean to run an auction with a potentially global audience.

"I don't know, but I think it could be a little better because everyone is home and they think there is a shortage of meat," he said.

The fair says they plan to hold some kind of auction, whether live or virtual, on July 12, the day that would have happened if the fair hadn't been canceled. But the experience and excitement of a live auction was something Allie Lindsey looked forward to with pig farming.

"Um, I was a little sad but I'm trying to keep a positive attitude," he said.

That's almost as much to complain about what you'll hear from this group.



Presley Cooper is only 13 years old, but she won the teacher showman award last year with her sheep. She already has the strong and silent determination of an experienced rancher and, like the rest, is willing to endure hardships while maintaining that eternal optimism for the future that helped tame the West.

"Yes, it is a nuisance, but we will solve it," he said. "And there is always a year to wait."