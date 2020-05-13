AI may soon diagnose coronavirus based on symptoms – BGR

Researchers from the United Kingdom and the United States developed artificial intelligence that can diagnose COVID-19 by associating a set of self-reported parameters and symptoms with the help of a mobile app.

The researchers found four symptoms indicative of possible infection with the new coronavirus, including loss of smell or taste, severe or persistent cough, fatigue, and skipping meals.

Such a tool could complement the lack of evidence for COVID-19 in certain communities seeking to alleviate restrictions, but the method may have limitations.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Aggressive testing and contact tracing have helped many countries contain their new outbreaks of coronavirus in recent months, proving that the virus can be fought. Countries that failed to speed up testing and tracing ended up with a large number of cases and an increasing number of victims.

%MINIFYHTML507bc24b6649051ae1f48f2c216a86e115%

The virus will not disappear until a certain degree of collective immunity is acquired. That happens by surviving COVID-19 or getting vaccinated. Additional waves are expected in the near future, which is why opening the economy is not an easy task for any government. Various measures should be implemented to ensure the rapid discovery of new cases so that potential outbreaks can be stopped from the start. That's where artificial intelligence (AI) could help, as a new study says computer models can interpret self-reported symptoms and predict the likelihood that a person will have COVID-19.

Researchers from Britain and the United States published a new study in Nature magazine to explain their findings. They used data from a mobile app called COVID Symptom Study, which downloaded more than three million times in just six weeks. Respondents detailed their symptoms with the help of the app and the results of COVID-19 tests that confirmed the infection.

The researchers then created an AI model that can diagnose COVID-19 by looking only at the symptoms, which has been a daunting task for doctors. The new coronavirus comes with symptoms that can mimic the flu or a common cold. There are many specific symptoms, including loss of smell and taste, skin lesions, and neurological and cardiac signs. The problem is that not all patients have the same set of symptoms, which makes diagnosing COVID-19 without a test extremely difficult.

The researchers used data from more than 2.5 million people in the United States and the United Kingdom who had been regularly recording their health status within the app. Of these, 18,374 reported having had a COVID-19 test and 7,179 were positive. Using the data, the researchers created a model that predicted with almost 80% accuracy whether a person's symptoms were indicative of a coronavirus infection or not.

%MINIFYHTML507bc24b6649051ae1f48f2c216a86e116%

The AI ​​takes into account the user's age and sex, as well as four key symptoms to provide an answer. These symptoms are loss of smell or taste, severe or persistent cough, fatigue, and skipping meals. "Applying this model to the entire group of over 800,000 app users who experienced symptoms predicted that just under a fifth of those who were not well (17.42%) probably had COVID-19 at the time," explained the equipment.

The study explains that authorities should not focus only on fever and cough when discussing opening protocols. Anosmia, or loss of taste and smell, is the most relevant symptom for infections. Two-thirds of those who reported it were confirmed to have contracted the new coronavirus. The team advises governments and health authorities to include anosmia in their detection of COVID-19. That's something the CDC did a few weeks in the US. After a similar study looking at the incidence of the symptom in patients with COVID-19.

The researchers believe that the use of AI could help supplement COVID-19 testing, especially in communities where there is insufficient evidence. While having an AI tool to predict COVID-19 cases might be helpful, it's easier said than done. For this AI to work, everyone must install the mobile app on their phones, and then they must be very rigorous when it comes to reporting symptoms. Secondly, the app will never detect asymptomatic patients who are still contagious. Contact tracing would be required to complement the use of such an AI app to find those who do not show any symptoms but are still able to transmit the disease. Third, the AI ​​model still cannot detect around 20% of cases.

The researchers said two clinical studies will begin shortly in the United States and the United Kingdom, but it is not clear what they will entail. This is not the first time that researchers have used AI for COVID-19 studies. A few weeks ago, scientists analyzed patient data and trained AI to predict which patients could develop a more severe form of the disease.

Image source: Ajay Aggarwal / Hindustan Times / Shutterstock