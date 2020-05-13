AFL-CIO to Hold Press Call with WGA East and NewsGuild Leaders on Newsroom Cuts – Up News Info

AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Liz Shuler will hold a press call on Friday with WGA East the NewsGuild-CWA leaders to discuss their efforts to mitigate the economic consequences of the coronavirus crisis on their members, as the Newsrooms across the country are facing cuts, layoffs and budget cuts.

%MINIFYHTML4dda77616c83732f567b8d22a80fe16615%

"This is happening at a time when the country most needs the public service of working journalists," the AFL-CIO said in a statement.

Along with Shuler on the call, which starts at 6:30 a.m. PT will be WGA East CEO Lowell Peterson, NewsGuild President Jon Schleuss and NewsGuild Organizer Nadia Taha. Journalists can participate in the conference call by confirming their attendance here.

WGA East



Earlier this week, more than 1,200 WGA East members signed a petition asking Congress to approve immediate financial aid for news gathering organizations, many of which have seen advertising revenue drop more than 50% during the pandemic.

Related story %MINIFYHTML4dda77616c83732f567b8d22a80fe16616% WGA East members ask Congress to approve financial relief for news organizations

On Monday, Representative Yvette Clarke (D-NY) sent House leaders a letter saying: “In the midst of this public health emergency, the need for the American people for reliable sources of information has never been greater. However, even as journalists work tirelessly to deliver accurate reports, the news workforce faces an increasing likelihood of unprecedented layoffs. In the absence of immediate payroll assistance, many once profitable media outlets, companies that prioritize journalism, will be unemployed and their news professionals will be out of a job.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has decimated the advertising revenues of the news industry in all formats. Initial reports estimate a 51% decrease in advertising spending during March and April, ”added Clarke. "This collapse is affecting digital native media the most, as most do not charge subscription fees and therefore are disproportionately dependent on advertising revenue. For professionals working in digital newsrooms, financial support federal, whether through grants, loans or other means, is all that stands between continuing to produce critical journalism and unemployment. ”