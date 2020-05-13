Adam Silver's decision on the NBA season can come in 2-4 weeks, according to reports

The basketball world may have an answer in late May to the question of whether the NBA will resume play this season.

League commissioner Adam Silver will decide the status of the season in the next two to four weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Tuesday night. Silver met with the league's Board of Governors earlier in the day, and the feeling of leaving the meeting was more optimistic about the season's resumption, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

MORE: Teams can evaluate players and staff, with or without symptoms

Wojnarowski reported that the league will review several coronavirus-related factors before making a decision, including those involving testing, new cases in states that are reopening for business, and seriously ill patients.

Another factor will be getting league staff to participate in continuous play after there is a positive test. The league has been suspended since March 11, when Jazz Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

%MINIFYHTMLfec3fc777063999ad16b3eda8d3766b515%

The NBA remains focused on a "bubble,quot; system to accommodate players and team personnel in the event the season resumes. The teams would play in Las Vegas and Walt Disney World in central Florida. It is unknown how many players would need to be in this environment because, according to Wojnarowski sources, the league is still deciding whether to jump straight into the playoffs if it decides to play again.

Several teams have been authorized to open their facilities for training of individual players. Sources told Wojnarowski that the league expects 22 of its 30 facilities to open Monday.