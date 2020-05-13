Actor Christopher Jackson talks about raising an autistic child during a pandemic – Up News Info

Christopher Jackson originated the role of President George Washington for Lin-Manuel Miranda's huge Broadway hit Hamilton – a role he will reprise in the film version, which will debut on Disney + on July 3 – and plays Chunk Palmer, the former fashion footballer preparing clients for the trial on CBS Bull And, when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides enough to allow the actors to return to the stage, it will act in Jonathan Larson's next film version of his old friend Miranda. Tick, Tick … Boom! musical.

Today, however, Jackson spends much of his time establishing and following the new routines of this stay-at-home pandemic: a morning walk, a detailed update of the two erasable whiteboards that describe everyday activity, sometimes every moment. , for the two of Jackson. children with his wife Veronica: Jadelyn, 10, and CJ, 15. Joints are especially important to CJ, whose autism demands an adherence to structure that a 44-year-old actor on hiatus couldn't otherwise follow.

At home in the Scarsdale area, Jackson and his family, like many others around the world, have found new ways of living: living together, living in isolation, living precious time from me carved out of stocks that look like once away from life. real world and tangled with it.

In this extensive conversation, Jackson discusses the impact that the closure of the pandemic has had on his life, how he finds a way to continue the artistic impulses that have brought him a remarkable level of success in the last 10 years (including a Daytime Emmy Award by co-composing the Sesame Street song "What I Am"), and how he and Veronica are building, actually rebuilding, a new family life that is tailored to the needs of a 15-year-old autistic son who depends on routine for his comfort and safety, and a 10-year-old girl who, like many of us, only misses her friends.

This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity and length.

DEADLINE: You were recording Bull when did the closing news come?

CHRISTOPHER JACKSON: I had the day off, so I was home. He knew we were getting closer to the last day of filming and was hoping to go to work the next day to start a new episode when the email arrived saying we were closed. Then the next day, more or less, I was full of calls, trying to communicate with my cast members and my makeup artist and the people I work closely with every day, just to make sure they were okay.

DEADLINE: You also had other projects to come.

Jackson: I was programmed to start shooting with Lin, he's directing Tick, Tick … Boom! and we were supposed to start shooting that next week. I was going to be doing both Bull and Tick, Tick … Boom! And that requires some coordination with the productions, but also with my family. We have to make sure that all of our bases are covered, so we must put those things in their place. And then everything stopped.

DEADLINE: Your 15-year-old son, CJ, is autistic. How does the pandemic and closure affect you and your family in a way that some of us might not understand?

Jackson: Our daily routine is what really helps our family and especially our child: getting up and going to school and knowing what to expect from the day. Everything is compartmentalized for CJ. When the pandemic really hit, we were in, I don't mean crisis mode, but we were in super prepared mode. For us, it wasn't about running to the store to buy toilet paper and paper towels, it was, how do we modulate so that CJ is informed and comfortable? For him, schoolwork is done at school and home is where you relax, and there are separate routines involved with both. Like, one of the things my son loves to do is go to Target. And not just going through the toy section. You will find someone in a vest from the store and will come up to them to talk to them because he loves going to Target so much.

And that was no longer something we could do. The social aspect for him is very important. He is not an extremely outgoing child, so being able to have that touchstone for him two or three times a week, that's a trip we take. Not having that was really difficult for him to process.

And we're trying to be as informed as possible when the news is on, and of course, the news is released to get your attention and keep your attention, with quirrons and dramatic music and all of that. So CJ became aware of the current situation and helping him process this idea of ​​a new normal was challenging. What he has done is surprise us by how conscientious he has become. You are aware of the world outside our home and outside of your school in a whole new and exciting way. You've chosen to get involved in a way you weren't comfortable with before, which has become a bright spot in our home.

DEADLINE: Do you have an idea, as much as any of us, of what happens day by day? Is there a different perspective that he brings to this new normal?

Jackson: It is an open dialogue, an open conversation. At first he said: What is coronavirus and why is it killing people? It assumed a lot like, What is this monster? If I was going to put it in a tactile way, it really was like, there's a monster out there, it's invisible and it's killing people. At first, that was the way he processed the thing, and then it was through a series of conversations, through some help with what we call social stories of his advocates and teachers at school, and they have been very, very Active and have had tremendous help. Follow a line as I mentioned in the news, The Fight Against Coronavirus, and he has said things like "We have to join the fight to defeat this thing." The metaphor was something that for a time it literally took, and it was the most adorable thing because it was attractive. Our job, like the job of all parents, is that we want you to be comfortable with this. We want you not to be afraid.

But this has been a really difficult time because there are times when he says, "I don't want to hear about the coronavirus anymore." My wife and I were discussing Governor Cuomo's last press conference, and from the other room, CJ said, "Are you talking about the coronavirus?"

DEADLINE: I think many of us have that same feeling. Let's go back to the disruption of the schedule: How do you, as parents, help CJ deal with the disruption?

Jackson: We have tried our best to implement the routine, just like most parents have to implement some new routine. The first thing we did was take out a blackboard. Two blackboards, actually. And we write our daily schedule. Normally when you go to school, there is a very established schedule, and breaks are built in, and it can be a "This is the day" type of presentation, or it can be in five minute increments depending on what you need. to complete a task and find out what comes next. So that's what we continue to do with our two children. My daughter is in fifth grade and has a fairly extensive daily school schedule. Their teachers have done a tremendous job of keeping students engaged. It has been a challenge, as we know, for each child and for each parent, but writing the schedule has been very, very good for CJ and for us too, because we went from being a parent a few hours a day to 24/7) Now too We teach, and it has been a challenge.

But if there is something positive in all this, in terms of the home experience, it is that we have grown in our understanding of what our children are like and we have gotten to know them much better. That is really a bright spot. Justin Timberlake said at first, like, "I'm not meant to do this 24/7, this is not what I signed up for," and I understand that, I agree, and I don't know of any parents that haven't done it. Lately, but we've always been very aware of the little things when it comes to CJ, and after the initial shock of "Oh my gosh, this is our new normal," it was "How do we get well? on this? How Can we help them feel as normal as possible when we don't feel normal either? "

As far as CJ is concerned, we have daily visits with any number of his teachers, and they are constantly giving their opinion, not just with homework, but with different tactics. The great thing about special education teachers and therapists is their ability to pivot when the child is facing something that is difficult. There are only a myriad of things that your child presents to them on a daily basis, and they just know how to swing. Learning to do that forces you to move away from the more rigid restrictions of typical parenting where you go, "You have to do this because I say you have to do this," to "Well, let's try something else, let's try a different way." That requires much more patience, constantly searching for a new strategy. You have to constantly strategize on how you will face a difficult time, and then pivot when necessary.

DEADLINE: Can you think of an example of that type of pivot that has happened recently?

Jackson: CJ has difficulties with homework because, again, school work is what happens at school and at home we relax, we go to places, we interact in a different way. Every day CJ went to school, he went for a walk in the morning. His school has a really big campus, and he takes a long walk around the building or outside. But at home he said, "No, I don't want to take a walk in the morning, this is not school." It took him a month to get him to do that. Now we are taking very long walks and we are exercising. He did it at school because he knew he would work for an hour and then he had to move, sensory he had to be on the move, he just had to move. And you don't have that same kind of getting up and going home. He will move around the house, but walking around the neighborhood is not something that is equated in the same way. And we finally got him to add that to his daily routine, and now there is always at least one walk a day for about 45 minutes. And it has been great. He'll put on the headphones like he does at school and just leave. We will have to tap him on the shoulder to remind him that we are trying to keep up with him.

But it's a really great thing to see, because my son doesn't play with other children like neurotypical children do, and that's difficult on a level that is really difficult to describe. It is at the heart of your autism. So we were able to get him to move outdoors and see the same neighbors every day, we were able to use this as an opportunity to inform him about other people around him. Social distancing for him is actually what he has been doing for a long time. He doesn't feel comfortable getting close, so this works for him. And that's a really cool thing.

DEADLINE: In establishing these new routines, is there anything you and your wife do that makes transitions easier, or is it more a matter of repetition?

Jackson: It's a bit of both. Or many of the two, actually. For our son, the challenge is twofold: it is about setting new expectations and then repeating until they become expectations for him. You know that you have made progress when he comes to you at 11:35 in the morning and says: "It's time to go for a walk" or "I just did my homework and I marked them all." That's something we've been working on for five years, right? But because we are all at home and pay attention in a different way, we notice changes more easily than before.

Having a child with special needs is already at its peak parenting, right? We are already at 10 all the time. The things that most of us take for granted, like brushing our teeth or making the bed or putting his plate in the sink, are things that have been particularly difficult for CJ, historically. So there has been a more concerted and focused effort on our part to assign these things and stick with it, and then watch it adapt. I think it characterizes the experience of having a child with special needs: you are always adapting. Or should I say, he is always adjusting.

If you talk to any parent who has children with special needs, it's about adjusting. If your child has sensory expectations where he has to wear noise-canceling headphones, then he knows he shouldn't make the house noisy, that becomes his new norm, his new normal, and he adapts everything around him.

When CJ was young and we had a birthday party, every time we sang Happy Birthday, it would drive him into hysteria. At the time, we didn't know that he had a perfect tone, and that he couldn't bear the sound of group singing because nobody sing happy birthday in code. For us it would be the equivalent of nails on a blackboard. So we started singing in a whisper and it seemed fine with that, but it took us years to know how to adapt to that. Eventually we think, just let him stay in the other room while we sing because we don't want him to be miserable. So it's just adjusting, you know?

DEADLINE: CJ has perfect tone? How did you find out?

Jackson: It was very, very strange. My wife and I are singers, we were in the car with CJ It was time to drive. This Demi Lovato song popped up, and do you know how DJs sometimes release a song, slow it down a bit, to smooth the transition to the next song? CJ, who was 10 at the time, said from the back seat: "Mommy, can you fix it? The song is wrong. There is something wrong with the song. Is it different. Can you fix it?" And we thought, what is he talking about? None of us has a perfect tone. I have a very good relative tone, but not a perfect tone. So my wife hit the next station and the same song was playing, but maybe it was a different midtone: it was in its regular pitch. And CJ said, "That's better. That's better, daddy."

The level of perception is amazing. Again, my wife and I are musicians, we are both singers. So one day I sat CJ down and he was trying to teach him some notes on the keyboard. I said this is an A and I played it for him, and then I asked him to hit an A, and we did it multiple times. I came back the next day and said, “CJ hit me an A, and he hit that pitch perfectly. We spoke to his audiologist and behavioral psychologist, and they confirmed it. Suddenly it was like, Oh, that makes sense. We finally understood what was going on with happy birthday.

DEADLINE: You have talked about how your child is dealing with the new reality, but how has it had to adapt and change?

Jackson: You know, we may not know until it is all over, to be honest. I am lucky because I have a studio in my house and I can go down and continue working. I have done my best to be a good friend and family member and keep up with people. We are waking up every day and we don't expect it to end. We are all in this for the long haul. For my wife and I, orOur version of self-care is to make sure that we both give ourselves enough individual time and that we try to manage our children's expectations. When they feel stress, it affects us. If they are happy, we tend to be good.

I am an avid golf player, so I have been playing golf as much as I can, when it is safe, and itched balls in my front yard. So I've been doing that and making plans. When this is all over, there will be a lot of fun things to happen to me creatively, which excites me. I have been writing, working on developing a television program that my partners and I have been writing for three years. We have always come together virtually, which is what we are still doing.

DEADLINE: But how is it possible for an actor to make plans right now?

Jackson: For me, making plans means being creative. And to be an artist in a moment like this is to absorb what is happening and how people feel and what things are turning us on. When you get up in the morning, which article caught your attention? What do you choose to talk about?

Now if I were on stage I would certainly feel it, I'm sure, a lot more nervous. I would feel the uncertainty a little more. But for me, being paused now, this is just the time of year when I'm not filming a television show. I'm in pause mode in that regard. I'm not feeling that uncertainty as much as I would if I was at a different concert.

When you are creating something like, for example, the pilot we are developing, it will not come out immediately anyway. So I'm in build mode. I'm outlining some ideas for making an album, and that's something I would have been doing anyway. So I have creative power simply because I know there is time and it takes the pressure off of trying to get everything resolved right away. Now, I admit that my circumstances are certainly different from what they were 10 years ago when I was strictly doing Broadway things and had no resources and was worried about the rent, worried about the origin of the next meal. And luckily I'm also in a different place with that. So I fully acknowledge that I am in a different situation now, and I am taking advantage of that to create more.

DEADLINE: Even with Tick, Tick … Boom! you know it's going to be there when this is over.

Jackson: I like to think about it as we hit the pause button on everything. And there are other things that will be announced and others that will be done and can be presented. It reminds me of how exciting things can be when things are normal.

DEADLINE: We have talked about your son. How is your daughter doing with all this?

Jackson: Oh man You know, she's been going through everything a 10-year-old girl is going through. The other day I was telling a friend of mine that I am realizing how important friendships are to young girls, in forming their own sense of identity at that young age. For example, how he ran to his girlfriends in the schoolyard and gave them a hug, that is essential. The boys will throw a ball, we don't even have to talk, we are just going to choose sides and leave. But for her and her little friends, it has been a real struggle. They validate each other in a really beautiful way. We've been setting up Zoom calls for them, and she's done as well as we could hope for. Most days are good, but there is a lot of disappointment. This is not how you thought fifth grade was going.

Furthermore, she is coming to terms with her brother in a really beautiful and sometimes challenging way, because she is also seeing him more than she has ever seen or expected before. So we are trying to do our best to give you what you need right now. His introduction to high school is going to happen virtually this year, a virtual tour, which, again, is not what anyone planned. But that is just where we are.