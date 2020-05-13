Home Entertainment Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao attend their man's last rites on Friday...

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao attend their man's last rites on Friday Amos Paul Nadar

Amidst the critical moments in the city, Aamir Khan received a great shock this morning when his personal assistant Amos Paul Nadar passed away far. His personal assistant Amos stayed with him and worked with him actor for several years. It was a great loss for Aamir and sudden the disappearance of such a close member of his team left the main duel. Amos Nadar Paul also previously worked for Rani Mukerji.

The final rites took place this morning and very few people were allowed due to blocking and social distancing rules. Aamir throughout He and his wife Kiran Rao were clicked visiting the family for the rites. The couple offered their condolences to the Amos family.

