MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – With the baseball season cut short, the best prospects are looking for ways to stay alert.

Zack Raabe is the Gophers' second baseman and didn't have to search far for help. His father is a former Gopher, former twin, and current college coach at Bethel University, meaning he feels the loss of his sport as his son.

Brian Raabe is supposed to be on the bench, training baseball at Bethel University, but that's not the way it works this spring for almost everyone.

"It wasn't fun, I mean for a guy, his whole life is sports and baseball," said Brian Raabe. "Someone just asked me that, when was the last time you didn't have a spring or a summer and it never is, this is the first time."

There is a special weak point for those who will not compete again.

"We are all in this together, the coaches are struggling with that, the players are struggling with that, parents, everyone," said Brian Raabe. "We have to try to stay strong and mentally tough."

%MINIFYHTML58a55ddb5b5d1b2d4ce949007e2598d415%

Then he turns his attention to another prospect, he sees that Brian was a 41st-round pick who beat the odds and made the big leagues, along the way he and his wife had a daughter and son. And that son became a pretty good ball player.

"I have coached several coaches he has had in the past and they come up to me and tell me how great a player he was," said Zack Raabe.

Zack Raabe is preparing a career as a player in his father's Mata soul, playing for the Gophers.

"Simply working to have a mindset of knowing this is going to end sometime and not be lazy," said Zack Raabe. "To win during this time is to continue working."

So they come here, father and son, player and personal trainer.

"It gives us some time to work on some things, to do some different things," added Brian Raabe.

Like many, you do the best you can. Having a former MLB infielder to help is a bonus, as they both try to put up with what they didn't think was possible: a spring without baseball games.