A guide to pandemic scams and why not fall

Here are some steps to protect yourself from fraudulent websites:

Check the website URL. A fake site may look identical to a government or bank website, but the domain name in the address bar is a gift of a fake. Click on your address bar and look for domains ending with "com.co,quot;, ".ma,quot; or ".co,quot; instead of more legitimate domains like ".com,quot; or ".org,quot;.

Install an ad blocker. To prevent your browser from loading a suspicious ad looking for your personal information, you can download an ad blocking extension for your browser. For computer browsers, I recommend uBlock Origin, and on iPhones I recommend 1Blocker X.

Scam calls

Robocallers have a reputation for sounding dumb, but in reality, they work hard for their money and are resourceful.