A Command Performance – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(Up News Info 11) – Command Performance was a radio program from the 1940s that was broadcast by AFRS or the Radio Service of the Armed Forces.

Unlike programs broadcast through national radio stations or networks, this program was broadcast via shortwave, a part of the radio spectrum that is intended to reach audiences around the world, using the 3-part 30 MHz, with very high power.

The program was intended for American soldiers stationed around the world during World War II who were far from home.

My late dad was in the Army Air Force and was gone for more than three years without seeing my mom! So things like Command Performance were something he and the soldiers needed to be so far away from.

It was produced in Hollywood and recorded by electrical transcription prior to broadcast. It had a large audience, estimated at over 95 million listeners. Personalities who appeared on the show included Bob Hope, Judy Garland, Dinah Shore, Frank Sinatra, and Jimmy Durante.

Today's clip is from March 5, 1944, with Bob Hope at the top and Judy Garland singing "Over The Rainbow,quot; written by Harlen Arlen and lyrics by Yip Harburg.

Note that Judy is singing into a Up News Info radio microphone.

Another example of how our country unites in times of struggle!